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Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian military-linked chemical plant

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Dark smoke rises from a fire at an industrial enterprise
What purports to be footage of a fire at a chemical plant in Rossosh, Voronezh Oblast, Russia, on April 6, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A chemical plant in Rossosh, Voronezh Oblast, was struck by Ukrainian drones on April 6, independent Telegram outlet Exilenova Plus reported.

The Minudobrenia plant was reportedly struck. The facility produces ammonia, ammonium nitrate, and nitric acid, which are key components of explosives and ammunition.

A fire four kilometers from the site was earlier reported by the independent Russian outlet Astra amid a drone attack.

Six drones were shot down over Voronezh Oblast, Governor Alexander Husev said, adding that one person was injured as a result of the attack.

Four homes were also damaged in the drone attack, Husev reported.

The reports could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Rossosh is located only about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia and approximately 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

The same site was previously hit by Ukrainian drones on December 13, according to Astra.

Ukrainian drones struck a Lukoil oil refinery in the Russian city of Kstovo and an oil terminal in Leningrad Oblast overnight on April 5, with Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, later confirming the attack.

Kyiv considers these facilities to be valid military targets, as the energy sites provide fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

Overnight on April 4, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck defense and chemical industry facilities in the Russian cities of Taganrog and Tolyatti.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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