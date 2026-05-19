Understanding Ukraine's new corruption crisis — next KI Insights monthly briefing

Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions are facing their most consequential test since the full-scale invasion. What began in November 2025 as NABU's Operation Midas, a sprawling $100 million kickback scheme at state nuclear energy company Energoatom, has since evolved into Ukraine's largest corruption scandal of the wartime period, drawing in former ministers, the ex-chief of staff to President Zelensky, and now the current Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

NABU wiretap transcripts leaked in late April 2026 have re-sparked the scandal, prompted parliamentary hearings, and the May 14 court arrest of Andriy Yermak, for unrelated corruption allegations, have deepened this crisis. Join KI Insights for this private briefing addressing:

What do the latest Mindichgate developments tell us about the health of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions?

How have corruption perceptions in Ukraine changed over the course of the full-scale invasion, and are these recent arrests and scandals a sign of positive change?

How is the new round of Mindich-tape leaks affecting Ukraine's relationships with the EU, the IMF, and other key partners?

Format: In-person in Kyiv, with an online stream available via Zoom, in English. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights, followed by a candid Q&A session.

Date: Wednesday, 28 May 2026

Time: 18:00 Kyiv time (17:00 in Brussels, 16:00 in London, 11:00 in Washington D.C.). Expected duration – 75 minutes.

How to register:

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About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.