Over 70 drones reportedly downed near Moscow, Russian officials claim

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A large-scale drone attack targeted the Moscow region overnight on May 16–17, with Russian officials and local residents reporting multiple explosions across the area.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said air defenses had been repelling the attack since the evening of May 16, continuing into the early hours of May 17.

By around 3:30 a.m. local time, Russian authorities claimed that at least 73 drones had been shot down, with air defense systems still engaged in intercepting incoming targets.

Videos circulating on social media after 3 a.m. appear to show flashes in the sky and fires in numerous locations. Witnesses in Klin and Zelenograd said they heard loud detonations, suggesting that the attack extended beyond central Moscow into surrounding districts.

Russian officials have not reported casualties, and it is not immediately known whether any infrastructure or residential areas were directly hit.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims made by Russian authorities or footage circulating online.

Explosions were also reported throughout occupied Crimea earlier in the night.

The attacks come days after Russia introduced new restrictions on reporting the aftermath of drone strikes, banning the publication of photos, videos, or details without official authorization.

Violators face fines ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 rubles ($38–$64) for individuals, up to 50,000 rubles ($640) for officials, and up to 200,000 rubles ($2,500) for legal entities.