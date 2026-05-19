At least 6 killed, 37 injured in Russian attacks as Naftogaz facilities hit for 3rd day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six people and injured at least 34 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on May 19, as Russia continued its campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure with a third consecutive day of strikes targeting facilities operated by state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz.

Russian drones struck multiple gas infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv Oblast on the morning of May 19, Naftogaz said. The company reported damage to "critically important equipment" at production sites. Personnel at one of the targeted facilities were evacuated, and no casualties were reported.

"The consequences of the attack and the scale of the damage are being clarified," the company said.

Russia launched 209 drones overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said on the morning of May 19, most of them Shahed-type deep-strike drones. Ukrainian air defense systems downed or suppressed 180 of them, the Air Force said.

The deadliest attacks were reported in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 14 others injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The attacks targeted critical infrastructure and civilian areas, damaging at least 12 houses, a shop, a bus, and several cars.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured 12 others, including a child, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The attacks damaged Kharkiv city and 13 settlements across the region.

In Donetsk Oblast, two civilians were killed in attacks on Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka, regional authorities said. Three other people were injured over the past day.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under repeated Russian artillery and drone attacks, with one person injured during daytime strikes across three districts, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Two other civilians were injured in a separate attack later in the day. Russian forces attacked the region more than 60 times.

In Sumy Oblast, two people were injured in Russian strikes over the past day, local authorities said. Russian forces carried out nearly 110 attacks against 45 settlements across 17 communities. A 20-year-old man was injured in a drone strike in the Svesa community, while a 52-year-old man was wounded in the Shostka community.

Russian forces carried out 858 strikes against 47 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. No casualties were reported. In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured three people over the past day, local authorities said. A Russian drone strike on Chernihiv city injured an 84-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man and damaged residential buildings. Another man was injured in an FPV drone attack on the village of Shyshkivka. Russian forces carried out 50 attacks across the oblast over the past day, causing 76 explosions.

Russian forces also launched a mass drone attack against southern Odesa Oblast overnight, local authorities said. A drone struck a warehouse building in Izmail district, damaging the roof and windows and sparking a fire that was later extinguished. No casualties were reported.