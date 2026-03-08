Ukrainian drones attack oil depot in Krasnodar Krai, Russia claims

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai late on March 7, the region's emergency task force reported.

The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the report.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that it had shot down four Ukrainian drones over Krasnodar Krai overnight.

The fire at the oil depot was also confirmed by local Telegram channels and eyewitness reports.

The blaze occurred at a storage and transshipment facility belonging to the Southern Oil Company in the city of Armavir. Residents reported hearing explosions and observing air defense activity shortly before the fire broke out.

Videos and messages circulating on local social media showed flames rising from the facility as emergency services arrived at the scene.

Krasnodar Krai, located in southwestern Russia near the Black Sea, has repeatedly been targeted by drone strikes amid Ukraine’s ongoing campaign against Russian energy and military infrastructure.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.