US supplying Ukraine-tested anti-drone systems to Middle East partners, WSJ reports

The U.S. is supplying Ukraine-tested anti-drone systems to partners in the Middle East, The Wall Street Journal reported on March 7, highlighting growing international demand for Kyiv’s battlefield-proven technology capable of countering Iranian drone attacks.

The systems — tested extensively in Ukraine — are designed to intercept incoming drones and other aerial threats, drawing on Kyiv’s experience defending against Iranian-designed Shahed drones that Russia has used extensively against Ukraine since 2022.

In that time, tens of thousands of such drones have been launched at Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

The system being deployed, known as Merops, is a compact counter-drone platform developed by the U.S. company Project Eagle.

This platform launches small interceptor drones that detect, track, and destroy incoming drones, including Shahed-type drones frequently used by Russia and Iran.

Interest in Ukraine’s drone defense expertise has spread across the Middle East, with several countries, including Qatar, sending officials and military representatives to tour Ukrainian facilities and learn from Kyiv’s wartime innovations.

According to the WSJ, delegations have visited factories and development centers to observe how Ukrainian engineers refine counter-drone tactics and systems based on real battlefield experience.

Officials demonstrated how systems are assembled and explained how designs are continuously refined based on real battlefield conditions.

Engineers involved in the effort say combat experience has become a key advantage in countering mass drone attacks. One person familiar with the program said developers are “constantly adapting the drones based on what they see on the battlefield.”

The development comes as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East after the U.S., in a joint operation with Israel, carried out strikes on several Iranian cities on Feb. 28 that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.

Tehran has since retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and several Gulf states, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.