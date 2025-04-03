Ukrainian delegation may visit US in coming days to discuss minerals deal, treasury secretary says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A delegation from Ukraine will arrive in the U.S. at the end of this week or early next week to discuss the minerals agreement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Bloomberg on April 2.

The news comes after Washington and Kyiv reportedly discussed the draft on the expanded minerals agreement proposed by the U.S. at the end of March.

Bessent said Ukraine has hired counsel and that the deal is "ready on our side."

"We believe this deal so important for the American people, for the Ukrainian people, and for the peace process," Bessent said.

A map showing the location of critical raw materials in Ukraine. (The Kyiv Independent)

The latest version of the deal reportedly grants the U.S. unprecedented control over Ukraine's natural resources through a joint investment.

The Trump administration has touted the minerals deal as an essential part of Ukraine's path to peace but has failed to offer concrete security guarantees in exchange for broad access to resources.

Ukrainian media also reported that the agreement could contradict Ukraine's efforts to join the EU due to severe restrictions on the country's economic sovereignty. President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would not sign a deal endangering Ukraine's EU accession.

Kyiv and Washington were set to sign a framework version of the agreement on Feb. 28, but the plan fell apart after a heated Oval Office dispute between Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance.