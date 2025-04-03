The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Minerals, US aid, Trump & Ukraine, Donald Trump
Edit post

Ukrainian delegation may visit US in coming days to discuss minerals deal, treasury secretary says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2025 10:34 AM 2 min read
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during an interview at the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Feb. 6, 2025. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A delegation from Ukraine will arrive in the U.S. at the end of this week or early next week to discuss the minerals agreement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Bloomberg on April 2.

The news comes after Washington and Kyiv reportedly discussed the draft on the expanded minerals agreement proposed by the U.S. at the end of March.

Bessent said Ukraine has hired counsel and that the deal is "ready on our side."

"We believe this deal so important for the American people, for the Ukrainian people, and for the peace process," Bessent said.

A map showing the location of critical raw materials in Ukraine. (The Kyiv Independent)

The latest version of the deal reportedly grants the U.S. unprecedented control over Ukraine's natural resources through a joint investment.

The Trump administration has touted the minerals deal as an essential part of Ukraine's path to peace but has failed to offer concrete security guarantees in exchange for broad access to resources.

Ukrainian media also reported that the agreement could contradict Ukraine's efforts to join the EU due to severe restrictions on the country's economic sovereignty. President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would not sign a deal endangering Ukraine's EU accession.

Kyiv and Washington were set to sign a framework version of the agreement on Feb. 28, but the plan fell apart after a heated Oval Office dispute between Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance.

‘It’s a trap’ — Trump’s US minerals deal threatens Ukraine’s EU membership
The ongoing saga of the U.S.-Ukraine natural resources deal has already caused seismic ruptures between Kyiv and Washington, temporarily costing Ukraine American military support and crucial intelligence sharing. Yet in the quest to placate U.S. President Donald Trump, and secure his support in the…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.