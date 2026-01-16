KI logo
Ukrainian delegation en route to US to meet Trump's team

by Martin Fornusek
Ukrainian officials are traveling to the U.S. to continue talks with American counterparts in the coming days, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Jan. 16.

The delegation includes Rustem Umerov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council; Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Presidential Office; and David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Zelensky's Servant of the People party.

The news comes after U.S. President Donald Trump again accused Zelensky of stalling peace talks, despite Kyiv and Washington making progress on a 20-point peace framework.

Ukraine hopes to gain more clarity on "documents that we have actually drafted with the American side, and regarding Russia's response to all this diplomatic work," Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Kyiv.

Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

