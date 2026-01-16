KI logo
War

Navy confirms major damage to Russian drone factory after joint operation with SBU

2 min read
Avatar
by Francis Farrell
Navy confirms major damage to Russian drone factory after joint operation with SBU
A satellite image showing damage to the Atlant Aero factory in Taganrog, Russia, after a claimed Ukrainian strike in January 2025. (Ukrainian Navy / Telegram)

Several large production halls have been destroyed at a large drone factory in Taganrog after a joint strike operation by the Ukrainian Navy and the Alpha special forces group of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The Atlant Aero factory, among other drone parts and military hardware, produced Russia's notorious Molniya ("Lightning") drone, a cheap fixed-wing loitering munition used widely by Russian forces across the front line.

The announcement confirming the damage to the facility's production capacity was posted by the Navy on Jan. 16, after the SBU first reported the strike three days earlier.

Satellite imagery accompanying the post shows a cluster of buildings suffering catastrophic damage, while small sections of two other halls also appear to be burnt down.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The Molniya is an extremely cheap Russian fixed-wing, first-person view (FPV) suicide drone, the use of which expanded greatly on the battlefield over 2025.

The drone, with a higher range and payload than regular quadcopter FPVs, has proved to be highly effective at targeting logistics routes and entrenched positions.

On top of the Molnyia, the Atlant Aero factory also allegedly produced parts for Russia's Orion strike drone as well as Russian electronic warfare equipment and other related parts, the SBU had earlier detailed.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims made by the Navy or SBU.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Taganrog is a major Russian port city on the Sea of Azov in Rostov Oblast, just over 40 kilometers from the state border with the now-occupied part of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

Over the past year, Russian military production facilities — including those located deep behind the front lines — have come under increasing attack as Kyiv steadily expands its long-range strike options.

read also

‘A series of loud explosions’ — Ukraine ‘destroys’ key Russian drone factory in Taganrog, SBU says
The plant is involved in the production of “Orion” drones, electronic warfare complexes, and digital integration systems.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Drone productionRussiaUkraineUkrainian NavySBUUkrainian strikes in Russia
Avatar
Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, January 16
Show More

Editors' Picks