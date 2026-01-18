KI logo
War

Ukrainian crew begins 'crucial' repairs on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant backup line under IAEA-brokered ceasefire

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukrainian crew begins 'crucial' repairs on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant backup line under IAEA-brokered ceasefire
A view of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine on June 15, 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)

Repair works have begun on the backup power line connecting the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to the power grid under an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)-brokered local ceasefire, the agency announced on Jan. 18.

The 330-kilovolt (kV) power line, damaged and disconnected by military activity on Jan. 2, is vital for supplying the plant with external electricity, with the agency describing the repair work as "crucial" to maintaining stable operations.

The disconnection has left the plant dependent on its sole functioning 750 kV main power line.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion, the plant, located in Russian-occupied Enerhodar, generated around 20% of Ukraine's electricity. It is the largest nuclear power facility in Europe.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Russian forces seized the plant in March 2022, and all six reactor units were placed into cold shutdown by September of the same year.

The current repair work is being carried out by a Ukrainian technical team, with IAEA experts on site monitoring progress. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Jan. 16 that the agreement enabling the repairs marks the fourth localized ceasefire around the plant.

The announcement comes as Russia continues to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure nationwide. Against this backdrop, the IAEA is preparing a new expert mission to inspect 10 power stations that are essential for nuclear safety.

The Zaporizhzhia plant has faced repeated safety concerns since the full-scale invasion, including power outages, nearby attacks, and staff shortages.

Become a member – go ad‑free

An IAEA monitoring mission has been stationed at the site since September 2022, though Russian occupation authorities have repeatedly restricted its access.

Control of the plant remains a contentious issue in U.S.-mediated peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Under a U.S.-backed framework, the facility would be jointly operated by Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, with economic benefits shared among the parties.

Kyiv fears this proposal would effectively legitimize Russia's occupation of the plant.

read also

Russia seeks to disconnect Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, HUR says, risking potential meltdown
Disconnecting Ukraine’s nuclear power plants would take the crisis one step further — Ukrainians would be fully cut off from electricity and heating in subzero temperatures.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
UkraineRussiaZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantIAEAEnerhodar
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, January 18
Sunday, January 18
Ukrainian sanctions target Russian sports ahead of Winter Olympics.

"Our country reminds the world before the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics that sport is not outside of politics. After all, the sanctioned individuals openly support aggression, war crimes, and occupation, thus destroying the principles and values ​​of the Olympic movement."

 (Updated:  )
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US to clarify peace proposal

The delegation consists of the recently appointed President’s Office head Kyrylo Budanov, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and the parliamentary leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia.

Show More

Editors' Picks