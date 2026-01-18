KI logo
War

Russian attacks kill 5, injure 30 across Ukraine as Moscow again targets energy infrastructure

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russian attacks kill 5, injure 30 across Ukraine as Moscow again targets energy infrastructure
Firefighters extinguish fire following Russian attack in Odesa Oblast on Jan. 18, 2025. (Oleh Kiper / Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 30 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 18, as Russian forces again targeted energy infrastructure amid freezing winter conditions.

Ukraine is facing severe cold and ongoing disruptions to heat and electricity supplies following repeated attacks on the energy sector, prompting a state of emergency earlier this week.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that it had shot down 167 out of 201 drones Russia launched overnight. Thirty drones struck 15 locations, while falling debris was recorded at two other sites.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured 11, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The strikes damaged civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities in the city of Kharkiv, where nighttime temperatures fell to -16 degrees Celsius (4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Two civilians were killed and one was injured in Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A fire caused by Russian attacks damaged four houses, an administrative building, and a car.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a double-tap attack by Russia on a house injured four people, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. A second strike hit after police officers arrived at the scene of an attack, injuring three officers.

Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured six people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. The strikes damaged three houses, an outbuilding, a fire and rescue unit building, and a car.

In northeast Sumy Oblast, Russia carried out more than 100 attacks, injuring five people, including a 7-year-old child, local authorities said.

Two civilians were injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One person was also injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Russian forces carried out 802 attacks on 32 settlements, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

In southern Odesa Oblast, Russia targeted an energy facility, Governor Oleh Kiper said. Nighttime temperatures in the region dropped to -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 18 that repair crews are working around the clock to restore electricity after strikes, but warned the situation remains "difficult."

"This is extremely hard work, but it is precisely this kind of effort that strengthens our country's internal resilience and supports our positions in diplomacy," Zelensky said.

read also

Russia seeks to disconnect Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, HUR says, risking potential meltdown
Disconnecting Ukraine’s nuclear power plants would take the crisis one step further — Ukrainians would be fully cut off from electricity and heating in subzero temperatures.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
RussiaUkraineRussian attackDouble-tap attacksRussia's attacks on energy
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, January 18
Sunday, January 18
Ukrainian sanctions target Russian sports ahead of Winter Olympics.

"Our country reminds the world before the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics that sport is not outside of politics. After all, the sanctioned individuals openly support aggression, war crimes, and occupation, thus destroying the principles and values ​​of the Olympic movement."

 (Updated:  )
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US to clarify peace proposal

The delegation consists of the recently appointed President’s Office head Kyrylo Budanov, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and the parliamentary leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia.

Show More

Editors' Picks