Russian attacks kill 5, injure 30 across Ukraine as Moscow again targets energy infrastructure

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 30 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 18, as Russian forces again targeted energy infrastructure amid freezing winter conditions.

Ukraine is facing severe cold and ongoing disruptions to heat and electricity supplies following repeated attacks on the energy sector, prompting a state of emergency earlier this week.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that it had shot down 167 out of 201 drones Russia launched overnight. Thirty drones struck 15 locations, while falling debris was recorded at two other sites.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured 11, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The strikes damaged civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities in the city of Kharkiv, where nighttime temperatures fell to -16 degrees Celsius (4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Two civilians were killed and one was injured in Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A fire caused by Russian attacks damaged four houses, an administrative building, and a car.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a double-tap attack by Russia on a house injured four people, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. A second strike hit after police officers arrived at the scene of an attack, injuring three officers.

Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured six people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. The strikes damaged three houses, an outbuilding, a fire and rescue unit building, and a car.

In northeast Sumy Oblast, Russia carried out more than 100 attacks, injuring five people, including a 7-year-old child, local authorities said.

Two civilians were injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One person was also injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Russian forces carried out 802 attacks on 32 settlements, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

In southern Odesa Oblast, Russia targeted an energy facility, Governor Oleh Kiper said. Nighttime temperatures in the region dropped to -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 18 that repair crews are working around the clock to restore electricity after strikes, but warned the situation remains "difficult."

"This is extremely hard work, but it is precisely this kind of effort that strengthens our country's internal resilience and supports our positions in diplomacy," Zelensky said.