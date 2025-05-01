The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Oleksandr Syrskyi, War, Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian armed forces
Edit post

Ukrainian army retook 115 positions in April, Syrskyi says

by Yuliia Taradiuk May 1, 2025 4:49 PM 2 min read
Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Feb. 10, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian army retook 115 positions from Russian forces during April, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on May 1.

"We use active defence tactics: thanks to these actions, our soldiers regained a total of 115 positions over a month," Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

The main task of the Ukrainian army now is to deter Russian troops in the "threatened areas," primarily Sumy, Kursk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivsk, he added.

Syrskyi highlighted the continued success of artillery, aviation, and UAVs. "In April, DeepStrike (long-range drones) hit 62 targets in Russia, destroying military facilities and undermining the aggressor's (Russian) military-industrial complex," he said.

He also noted that the "18-24" mobilization project is progressing, as is the transfer of military from non-combat units to combat ones, with 30,500 soldiers moving to combat roles using the "Army+" application.

Additionally, criminal offenses within the Ukrainian army have decreased by 43% compared to 2024, he said.

Earlier on May 1, Syrskyi also reported that Ukrainian drones struck and destroyed more than 83,000 Russian targets in April, an 8% increase from March.

Syrskyi said the growing success underscored the need to further expand drone operations.

Ukraine and Russia both rely heavily on drones for surveillance and strikes.

Kyiv has rapidly expanded domestic drone production, integrating them into reconnaissance and combat roles. On Feb. 9, Ukraine's Defense Ministry launched the "Drone Line" initiative to accelerate battlefield deployment.

Ukraine has also developed long-range missile-drone hybrids, such as the Palianytsia and Peklo models, which use turbojet engines as cruise missile alternatives.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a target of producing at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.Syrskyi emphasized that prioritizing drones allows Ukraine to inflict losses on Russian forces from a distance while preserving infantry lives.

U.S.–Ukraine minerals deal: key points of the newly signed agreement
The U.S. and Ukraine signed the long-awaited minerals agreement on April 30, paving the way for further American support of Kyiv through a joint investment fund that will contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction. The deal comes after months of sometimes fraught negotiations, including an Oval Office shouting match between
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

Most popular

News Feed

12:52 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal.

Ukraine and the United States on April 30 signed a long-awaited minerals agreement that establishes a joint investment fund for reconstruction in Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.