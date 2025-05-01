Ukrainian army retook 115 positions in April, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian army retook 115 positions from Russian forces during April, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on May 1.

"We use active defence tactics: thanks to these actions, our soldiers regained a total of 115 positions over a month," Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

The main task of the Ukrainian army now is to deter Russian troops in the "threatened areas," primarily Sumy, Kursk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivsk, he added.

Syrskyi highlighted the continued success of artillery, aviation, and UAVs. "In April, DeepStrike (long-range drones) hit 62 targets in Russia, destroying military facilities and undermining the aggressor's (Russian) military-industrial complex," he said.

He also noted that the "18-24" mobilization project is progressing, as is the transfer of military from non-combat units to combat ones, with 30,500 soldiers moving to combat roles using the "Army+" application.

Additionally, criminal offenses within the Ukrainian army have decreased by 43% compared to 2024, he said.

Earlier on May 1, Syrskyi also reported that Ukrainian drones struck and destroyed more than 83,000 Russian targets in April, an 8% increase from March.

Syrskyi said the growing success underscored the need to further expand drone operations.

Ukraine and Russia both rely heavily on drones for surveillance and strikes.

Kyiv has rapidly expanded domestic drone production, integrating them into reconnaissance and combat roles. On Feb. 9, Ukraine's Defense Ministry launched the "Drone Line" initiative to accelerate battlefield deployment.

Ukraine has also developed long-range missile-drone hybrids, such as the Palianytsia and Peklo models, which use turbojet engines as cruise missile alternatives.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a target of producing at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.Syrskyi emphasized that prioritizing drones allows Ukraine to inflict losses on Russian forces from a distance while preserving infantry lives.