Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Mobilization, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Military to introduce 'special contracts' to motivate younger volunteer fighters, Zelensky says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2025 6:59 PM 2 min read
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military is planning to introduce "special contracts" to recruit volunteers aged 18 to 24, who are exempt from mobilization, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Reuters published on Feb. 7.

The remarks follow reports that U.S. lawmakers and NATO allies are urging Ukraine to lower its draft age from 25 to 18 to address manpower shortages. Currently, Ukrainian men aged 25 to 60 are subject to conscription.

"Combat brigades, experienced ones, together with the Defense Ministry have been working on a contract option for young people aged 18 to 24," Zelensky said. "This is for those who want to join up, it is not a mobilization."

Such contracts will have many benefits, including "a very high monetary provision," according to the president. He said the details of such contracts would be made public in the coming days.

The U.S. has reportedly advocated for lowering the conscription age as part of broader efforts to address Ukraine's personnel needs at the full-scale war with Russia stretches into its third year.

Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said in January that Ukraine "could generate hundreds of thousands of new soldiers" if it lowered its conscription age to 18.

The Ukrainian military faces a critical manpower shortage, struggling to replenish infantry gaps left by heavy losses in battle-hardened brigades. Enlisting in the military currently often means signing up until the war ends, with no end in sight. A one-year contract option would appeal to those interested in contributing to the war effort for a limited period.

Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa said in January that Ukraine is finalizing reforms to attract young people exempt from mobilization.

"We need to adapt the structure to the logic of modern warfare, which will allow us to be more effective and prevent us from making the same mistakes repeatedly," Palisa said.

Kyiv has long opposed U.S. pressure to lower the draft age, with Zelensky arguing it would harm Ukraine's future prospects.

As US pushes Ukraine to lower conscription age, why won’t Kyiv draft younger men?
Editor’s note: this article was updated to reflect incoming U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz’s comments on the topic. When looking at Ukraine’s Armed Forces, there is one thing that stands out — it is made up predominantly of older men. Ukraine has never publicly released information ab…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:29 PM

Baltic countries disconnected from Russia's power grid.

"This legacy of occupation meant that Moscow - which uses energy as a weapon - had control of the frequency," the ministry said in a statement on X. "That’s a critical element in maintaining reliable power supply. That dependency ends today!"
9:36 PM

Zelensky, Trump may meet in Washington next week.

"I will probably be meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President (Vladimir) Putin. I'd like to see the war end," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.