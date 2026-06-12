Ukrainian drone maker Skyfall partners with Airbus on defense innovation

The Ukrainian drone manufacturer Skyfall has launched a strategic partnership with Airbus Defense and Space, according to an Airbus press release published on June 12.

Airbus Defense and Space, headquartered in Germany, develops and produces military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and ballistic missiles. A division of the European aerospace giant Airbus, it is the second-largest space company in the world.

Skyfall and Airbus Defense and Space signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the ILA Berlin exhibition in the German capital, with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius present.

The memorandum marks the beginning of a strategic partnership that aims to bolster "the protection of Ukraine's airspace against drone and missile strikes and ... accelerate the European defense ecosystem by combining extensive Western systemic defense expertise with battle-proven technological agility."

Skyfall has scaled up production rapidly since first launching in June 2022, a few months into Russia's full-scale invasion. The company is known for producing the night-flying Vampire drone — nicknamed "Baby Yaga" by Russian soldiers — as well as the first-person-view (FPV) Shrike.

The fiber-optic Shrike drone took first place in the Pentagon's Drone Dominance program in March.

Skyfall also produces the P1Sun interceptor, effective at destroying Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

"Skyfall interceptors have already neutralized over 10,000 Russian drones in live combat environments, validating the effectiveness of Ukrainian solutions in countering aerial threats," Skyfall CEO Mykola Makovieiev said on June 12.

"Partnering with Airbus, we are developing the next generation of technologies to establish a multi-layered air shield that will bolster the protection of Ukrainian skies and European airspace."

read also Ukrainian defense company teams up with Taurus missile maker to develop deep strike systems

According to Airbus, the new partnership advances the goals of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), which aims to create an Iron Dome-style air defense system covering several European NATO member states.

"Countering new threats by affordable saturation attacks with drones and other effectors across the European airspace requires technological agility, multinational interoperability, and the deployment of battle-tested capabilities," Airbus Defense and Space CEO Michael Schoellhorn said.

"This alliance with Skyfall bridges the gap between traditional defense systems and rapid-cycle innovation."

The deal with Airbus is not the first partnership the Ukrainian defense industry has scored at the ILA Berlin exhibition. The signing comes two days after another European firm, the Taurus missile manufacturer MBDA, launched a cooperative agreement with Ukrainian Armor to jointly develop deep strike and drone capabilities.

As Ukraine establishes its expertise in battle-tested innovation and countering Iranian-made drones, the country's defense sector hopes to leverage that experience into greater foreign investment and collaboration.

Denmark spearheaded the new model of cooperative defense support, becoming the first nation to fund Ukrainian weapons start-ups directly and the first country to formally open a program inviting Ukrainian companies to build in Danish factories.

In the past year, Ukrainian companies have secured a number of joint production deals with foreign partners, including a major drone deal with Japan.