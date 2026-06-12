UK sets 2027 deadline for full import ban on Russian diesel and jet fuel

The U.K. announced on June 12 that imports of diesel and jet fuel produced from Russian crude oil will be fully banned by Jan. 1, 2027, as part of broader efforts to cut off revenue streams funding Moscow's war against Ukraine.

The measure builds on sanctions introduced on May 20 that prohibit imports of refined oil made from Russian crude in third countries.

To ease the transition for industry, the U.K. granted a temporary license allowing certain imports to continue while the restrictions are phased in.

The British government confirmed that the license will expire no later than Jan. 1, 2027, though it will continue reviewing the arrangement every two weeks and could lift it sooner.

"We're ratcheting up our sanctions regime to squeeze Russia's ability to fund the illegal war against Ukraine in a phased and responsible way," U.K. Trade Minister Chris Bryant said. He added that the 2027 deadline sends "a clear signal that we continue to ratchet up maximum pressure on Russia."

Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty said the measures would prevent refined oil made from Russian crude from entering the U.K. through third countries.

"The U.K. is ramping up pressure on Putin's regime and cutting off the revenues that fuel his war in Ukraine," Doughty said.

The British government said it would continue to "stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine" and work closely with international partners to maintain pressure on Russia's economy and "degrade Putin's war machine."

The refined oil restrictions are part of a wider sanctions package that also targets Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector and other avenues used to circumvent Western sanctions.

According to the U.K. government, more than 3,300 individuals, companies, and vessels have been sanctioned under Britain's Russia regime since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The statement noted that international sanctions have deprived Russia's economy of more than $450 billion.

The latest announcement comes as the U.K. continues to expand its support for Ukraine. In March, London pledged an additional 100 million pounds (around $133 million) for Ukraine's air defenses after Russia intensified its aerial attacks, bringing Britain's total air defense commitments over a two-month period to 600 million pounds (around $800 million).