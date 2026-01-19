KI logo
War

Ukraine's SBU captures Russian soldier suspected of executing 9 Ukrainian POWs in 2024

3 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine's SBU captures Russian soldier suspected of executing 9 Ukrainian POWs in 2024
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Oleksandr Poklad, first deputy head of the SBU, on Jan. 19, 2026, in Kyiv. (Presidential Office)

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has captured a Russian soldier who allegedly shot and killed nine Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Kursk Oblast in October 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Jan. 19.

The announcement comes over a year after Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into reports that Russian troops shot nine Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered as prisoners in Kursk Oblast on Oct. 10, 2024.

A suspect in the shooting has now been detained, according to Zelensky, who was briefed on the arrest by SBU First Deputy Chief Oleksandr Poklad.

"We will find every Russian murderer," the president said. "Every single one will be held accountable."

The battlefield monitoring group DeepState reported the killing of the Ukrainian soldiers on Oct. 13, 2024, citing sources from Ukraine's First Tank Brigade. The execution occurred in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces launched a shock incursion in August 2024.

In the aftermath of the report, Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets submitted information about the execution to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, while Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the international community to take action.

read also

Russia planning large-scale attack against Ukraine, Kyiv warns
“In the coming days we must remain extremely vigilant. Russia has prepared for a strike — a massive strike — and is waiting for the moment to carry it out,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 19.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

"Russia's mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war is absolute barbarism, grave violation of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war," he wrote on X after the shooting.

"Executions are becoming more frequent, 95% of POWs are subjected to torture according to the UN, denied basic needs and access."

Executing POWs is considered a war crime and violation of the Geneva Convention, which prohibits torture, violence, and execution without a fair trial. There have nonetheless been numerous reports of Russian troops summarily executing Ukrainian soldiers after their surrender.

According to evidence compiled by the Ukrainian government, Russian forces have executed over 300 Ukrainian POWs since the start of the full-scale invasion. The Russian military has faced repeated accusations from Ukraine and international organizations of widespread abuse and torture of captives throughout the war.

read also

Ukraine needs billions in US arms as Greenland dispute pushes alliance to breaking point, documents reveal
Ukraine needs at least $27 billion in military equipment from non-European Union sources in 2026, highlighting the bloc’s dependence on American technology to support Kyiv, negotiating documents show. The EU is set to spend 60 billion euros ($70 billion) on Ukraine’s defense as part of a larger 90-billion-euro support package agreed in December, an unprecedented sum that European leaders hope will reboot its military industrial base and support the Ukrainian military’s continued operation durin
The Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
UkraineRussiaUkrainian POWsSBURussian war crimes
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, January 20
Tuesday, January 20
Show More

Editors' Picks