Russian military reportedly executes 2 Ukrainian POWs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian troops reportedly shot dead two captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers on the outskirts of the settlement of Zatyshshia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the Ukrainian mapping and analytical organization Deep State, which reported the incident on Nov. 15.

The killing of prisoners of war (POWs) violates the Geneva Conventions and is considered a serious international war crime. The incident is not an isolated case: Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said in May that it has documented more than 150 cases of Ukrainian soldiers being summarily executed after surrendering to Russian forces.

Deep State posted a video allegedly showing the moment two Ukrainian soldiers were shot and added: “Unfortunately, the enemy's infiltration is gaining new dimensions, and being five km from the front line does not protect you from meeting the enemy's infantry. Especially when the front is on one side, and the bastards came from the back.”

At the same time, Deep State reported that the killers were eliminated by an FPV drone about 20 minutes later.

Ukraine's Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the reports, which "became known from social media," and condemned the alleged murders near Zatyshshia committed by Russian forces. He emphasized that this was another deliberate action by Russia aimed at intimidation and a demonstrative disregard for international humanitarian law.

“Such killings are not isolated cases — they demonstrate the systemic criminal behavior of the aggressor state,” Lubinets stressed.

He said he had already sent official letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations in connection with the incident.

The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine confirmed in March growing numbers of incidents in which Russian forces killed or maimed surrendering Ukrainian troops.