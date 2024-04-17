Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Ukraine, Agriculture, defense industry, United States
Edit post

Ukraine's PM meets with US business leaders in Washington

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 17, 2024 9:22 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Washington DC, United States, during the 2024 US-Ukraine Partnership forum. (Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. business leaders in Washington on April 17 to discuss continued cooperation and the need for "more support and help to stop the enemy."

The meeting was overshadowed by a Russian missile strike in Chernihiv, which killed at least 17 people. Shymal said this highlighted how vital it is to implement business projects, "namely in the defense industry."

"I thanked American companies for continuing to work and invest in Ukraine," he wrote, adding:  "This helps us to be resilient and continue to fight for our country.

"The (Ukrainian) government, despite the war, continues to implement reforms and transform the country to attract as many investors to projects in Ukraine as possible."

Shmyhal also said agriculture, IT, critical raw materials, and logistics were other crucial areas of cooperation.

Russia's invasion caused a major hit to Ukraine's economy, which suffered a whopping 29.1% fall in GDP in 2022.

The economy stabilized faster than expected in 2023 due to several successful government programs as well as international support.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 3.2% in 2024 and by up to 6.5% in 2025, even as the country continues to grapple with the full-scale invasion.

Around the same time last year, the IMF initially estimated a 3% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2023 before publishing a forecast of an improved growth of 2% by the end of the year.

The 2024 World Economic Outlook report also includes data on changes in the country's consumer prices, which are expected to increase 6.4% in 2024 and 7.6% in 2025. Ukraine's unemployment is projected to decrease slightly between 2024 and 2025.

Speaker Johnson advances aid bills, but time running out as Ukraine’s supplies dry up
After six grueling months, the U.S. House of Representatives may finally be preparing to vote on a new aid package for Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on April 16 that following new rounds of talks with House Republicans, he planned to advance three separate aid packages for Ukraine,
The Kyiv IndependentMark Temnycky
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:38 PM

Johnson sets date on Ukraine aid vote, unveils content.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he is moving forward with his plan to hold a vote on a series of foreign aid bills for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan despite pressure from Republican hardliners, CNN reported on April 17.
1:57 PM

Norwegian foreign minister visits Odesa.

Barth Eide visited Odesa's port and said that he was "deeply impressed by the way Ukraine has been able to regain control and to ensure exports of grain to the world, despite constant Russian aggression."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.