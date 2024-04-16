IMF expects Ukrainian economy to grow by 3.2% in 2024, by 6.5% in 2025

This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 3.2% in 2024 and by up to 6.5% in 2025 even as the country continues to grapple with the full-scale invasion.

Around the same time last year, the IMF initially estimated a 3% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2023 before publishing a forecast of an improved growth of 2% by the end of the year.

The 2024 World Economic Outlook report also includes data on changes in the country's consumer prices, which are expected to increase 6.4% in 2024 and 7.6% in 2025. Ukraine's unemployment is projected to decrease slightly between 2024 and 2025.

Russia's invasion caused a major hit to Ukraine's economy, which suffered a whopping 29.1% fall in GDP in 2022. The economy stabilized faster than expected in 2023 due to several successful government programs as well as international support.

Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said earlier this year that the country would need $3 billion in financial aid monthly to cope with increased economic pressures.

The country received $42.5 billion in external financing last year, but continued delays in U.S. assistance could make Ukraine's economic stability more unpredictable.