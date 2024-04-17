Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Governor: Russia launches missile attack on Chernihiv, casualties reported

by Kateryna Denisova April 17, 2024 9:39 AM 1 min read
Head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus is seen during a briefing on March 4, 2024. (Kirill Chubotin / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Chernihiv on the morning of April 17, causing casualties, Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

Explosions were heard in Chernihiv located in Ukraine's north at around 9 a.m. local time, according to Suspline media outlet.

Three Russian missiles hit the area near the city's downtown, according to the governor. Civilian and social infrastructure facilities came under attack, acting mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako said.

"There are killed civilians, many injured. First responders and medics are working (at the site)," Chaus reported.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
12:42 AM

Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 35 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 16. One civilian was injured in the Yampil community following Russia's airstrike.
9:42 PM

Deputy PM: Ukraine hopes to begin EU accession talks in June.

The EU should be able to offer a negotiating framework to begin the process of Ukraine’s ascension to the European Union in June, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said during a press briefing on April 16, as reported by the Hromadske news outlet.
