Governor: Russia launches missile attack on Chernihiv, casualties reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Chernihiv on the morning of April 17, causing casualties, Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

Explosions were heard in Chernihiv located in Ukraine's north at around 9 a.m. local time, according to Suspline media outlet.

Three Russian missiles hit the area near the city's downtown, according to the governor. Civilian and social infrastructure facilities came under attack, acting mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako said.

"There are killed civilians, many injured. First responders and medics are working (at the site)," Chaus reported.