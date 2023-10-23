Over 800 businesses relocate from south and east of Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 840 Ukrainian businesses have moved away from regions most affected by the war under a government-supported relocation program, analytics website Opendatabot reported on Oct. 23.

Any Ukrainian business located located in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, or Mykolaiv oblasts can apply to receive support to select a new location, resettle employees, and transport equipment elsewhere in Ukraine.

So far, Lviv Oblast is the most popular destination for relocation, with 199 companies moving to the region.

Relocating to Zakarpattia Oblast is also popular, as 120 enterprises have done, followed by Chernivtsi Oblast with 78.

The fourth-most popular oblast is Ivano-Frankivsk, with 70 businesses moving to the region.

Just three enterprises have decided to relocate to Odesa Oblast, making it the least popular destination. Civilian sites, especially port infrastructure, are regularly hit by Russian strikes in Odesa region.

Companies can submit an application for help with relocation via Prozorro.Prodazhi, the state's online auction platform.