Zelensky hosts European leaders at inaugural Carpathian 8 Summit

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 18 welcomed European leaders to the Carpathian 8 Summit, the inaugural event for a new forum of eight countries across the Carpathian region.

"This marks the start of a movement that should bring our countries even closer together and create another strong framework for cooperation at the EU level," Zelensky said on social media.

The president named "security, energy, a significant expansion of logistics and cross-border economic cooperation, as well as substantial support for our communities" as the key focal points of the initiative.

The event takes place at the Bukovel ski resort in western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast between Sept. 18 and 20, bringing together national leaders as well as representatives of EU institutions and businesses.

Today, for the first time, here in Ukraine, in our part of the Carpathians, we hold a Summit that brings together all the Carpathian states, the regions and communities of our countries. We are launching a new format – “C8,” the Carpathian Eight – bringing together us and our… pic.twitter.com/tcIupMsBBK — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 18, 2026

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Romanian President Nicusor Dan are among those attending the summit.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was also expected to visit, but canceled his trip due to sickness, with Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj-Estok sent to represent his country instead, the Kyiv Independent has learned from the Ukrainian Presidential Office.

Representatives of other member countries — Czechia, Hungary, and Austria — are also attending the event, along with Ukraine's Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna, and other officials.

In his opening remarks, Zelensky underscored critical energy and trade links connecting the nations of the Carpathian region.

"We want a united Europe, a Europe with a strong regional policy. And here in the Carpathians, we have many practical tasks that require constant coordination," Zelensky said.

Through this collaboration, the countries must strengthen and modernize transport and logistics, develop energy infrastructure, attract more investment, and improve mobility for both goods and defense supplies, he added.

Later, at the press conference, Tusk pledged Poland's ongoing support and solidarity with Ukraine as it faces Russian aggression, saying that "your sovereignty, your safety means also the Polish sovereignty and Polish safety."

The Polish leader nevertheless drew attention to the recent Kyiv-Warsaw tensions over historical grievances, noting that it is important for friends to discuss also difficult subjects.

Tusk was referring to the dispute that erupted in the summer when Zelensky named a military unit in honor of the World War II-era Ukrainian Insurgent Army, a resistance group remembered in Poland for its role in the 1943-1945 Volyn massacres.

The prime minister thanked Ukraine for its "readiness to at least try to understand also our Polish sensitivity in (this) context." He also noted that the Carpathian format can help Ukraine on its path toward EU membership.

Six of the eight countries of the Carpathian format are EU members, while Serbia and Ukraine are candidate member states. Kyiv and Belgrade would need backing from all member states if they wish to enter the European bloc.

Zelensky first announced the Carpathian initiative in August, framing it as a forum for cross-border economic and humanitarian cooperation even with those partners who are not ready to provide Ukraine with weapons. Some governments in the group, namely Slovakia and Hungary, refuse to provide arms to Kyiv.