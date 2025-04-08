The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Minerals, Ukraine, United States, War, Business, Foreign Ministry
Edit post

Ukraine's minerals deal position ready for talks with US, FM says

by Kateryna Denisova April 8, 2025 9:02 PM 2 min read
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha looks on during a joint press conference with Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 16, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has already prepared its position on the minerals deal and its vision of the text for talks with the U.S., Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told Ukrinform on April 8.

Sybiha's statement comes days before a Ukrainian delegation, consisting of representatives from the economy, foreign affairs, justice, and finance ministries, will travel to Washington later this week to discuss the U.S.-proposed version of the deal with the American side.

According to the minister, the agreement should be mutually beneficial, meet the interests of both countries without putting at risk Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"This is one of the principled positions for the Ukrainian side," he added.

A map showing the location of critical raw materials in Ukraine. (The Kyiv Independent)

The latest version of the deal reportedly grants the U.S. unprecedented control over Ukraine's natural resources through a joint investment.

One of the glaring issues is that the latest draft of the deal conflicts with a critical raw materials partnership signed between Brussels and Kyiv in 2021, potentially harming Ukraine’s ambitions to join the EU in the future.

The Ukrainian delegation will be accompanied by a law firm that will support the negotiations in the U.S., Sybiha said.  

Earlier this week, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the new U.S. proposal still includes plans for a fund or joint investment between the two nations.

The long-running negotiation, which has already strained ties between Kyiv and Washington, follows an attempt to finalize a framework agreement earlier this year.

Those plans were disrupted after a heated Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelensky. Critics later slammed the leaked draft for potentially undermining Ukraine's control over its natural resources, including not just rare-earth minerals but also gas and oil.

‘It’s a trap’ — Trump’s US minerals deal threatens Ukraine’s EU membership
The ongoing saga of the U.S.-Ukraine natural resources deal has already caused seismic ruptures between Kyiv and Washington, temporarily costing Ukraine American military support and crucial intelligence sharing. Yet in the quest to placate U.S. President Donald Trump, and secure his support in the…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.