Ukraine investigating leaked U.S. minerals deal, FT reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2025 5:40 PM 1 min read
ArcelorMittal Kryvyj Rih integrated steel company's factory in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on June 25, 2024. (Nick Allard / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is reportedly investigating the source of a leaked draft of the minerals deal with the U.S.

The administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has directed the security services to find the leakers, the Financial Times reports.

The measures include use of polygraph tests on those with access to the deal across several government ministries, though the Financial Times did not identify them specifically.

The minerals deal is the pet project of U.S. President Donald Trump, who talks about it as a means of securing U.S. engagement with Ukraine via private industry investment. Opponents talk about it as colonial pillaging of Ukraine's resources.

The actual details of the minerals deal seem to fluctuate regularly, but Ukrainian authorities including Zelensky have ascented in general terms to the concept of U.S. miners coming into Ukraine.

An earlier version of the deal did, however, fall apart early in March. Negotiations are, however, very much ongoing. Trump however recently accused Zelensky of “trying to back out” of the minerals deal.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

