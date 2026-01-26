Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck an oil refinery in the town of Slovyansk-na-Kuban in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on Jan. 26, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted by residents on social media appears to show a glowing night sky from the direction of the reported oil refinery.

The regional operational headquarters claimed that drone debris fell onto the territory of "two enterprises," without specifying the type of enterprise. Officials claimed that one person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reports nor claimed made by Russian officials. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Located across the Kerch Strait from occupied Crimea, Krasnodar Krai has served as a regular target of Ukrainian attacks. On Jan. 22, Ukrainian drones struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the region, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed.

The reported attack comes as Kyiv continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters reported on Jan. 19, citing its calculations, that the Russian federal budget's tax revenues from oil and gas are expected to decrease by 46% this month compared to January 2025.

Oil and gas revenues account for roughly one-quarter of Russia's federal budget, playing a key role in sustaining Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine.

According to Reuters, revenue will likely drop to roughly 420 billion rubles ($5.42 billion), the lowest level since August 2020.



