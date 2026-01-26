KI logo
War

Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. (Wikipedia)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck an oil refinery in the town of Slovyansk-na-Kuban in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on Jan. 26, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted by residents on social media appears to show a glowing night sky from the direction of the reported oil refinery.

The regional operational headquarters claimed that drone debris fell onto the territory of "two enterprises," without specifying the type of enterprise. Officials claimed that one person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reports nor claimed made by Russian officials. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Located across the Kerch Strait from occupied Crimea, Krasnodar Krai has served as a regular target of Ukrainian attacks. On Jan. 22, Ukrainian drones struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the region, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The reported attack comes as Kyiv continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters reported on Jan. 19, citing its calculations, that the Russian federal budget's tax revenues from oil and gas are expected to decrease by 46% this month compared to January 2025.

Oil and gas revenues account for roughly one-quarter of Russia's federal budget, playing a key role in sustaining Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine.

According to Reuters, revenue will likely drop to roughly 420 billion rubles ($5.42 billion), the lowest level since August 2020.

read also

Ukraine war latest: 80% of Ukraine faces emergency power cuts, 15% of Kyiv residential buildings remain without heat after Russian attack
Key developments on Jan. 24-25: * 80% of Ukraine faces emergency power cuts following Russian aerial attack * 15% of Kyiv residential buildings remain without heat after Russia’s attacks, officials say * At least 1 killed, 9 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day * Orban accuses Ukraine of threats, Hungarian election interference; FM Sybiha rejects accusations, calls him Kremlin ally * Zelensky meets Lithuania’s president as country pledges nearly 100 generators for Ukraine am
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Krasnodar KraiOilOil refineriesRussian oilRussiaUkraineDrone attack
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, January 26
Monday, January 26
US security guarantees document is 100% ready, Zelensky says.

"For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees from the United States. The document is 100% ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place for its signing," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 25.

Video
Extreme winter grips Ukraine's front lines | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent's Anna Belokur reports on how subzero temperatures are shaping the war on Ukraine's front lines, as Russia continues assaults around Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Lyman in Donetsk Oblast amid severe winter conditions.

Sunday, January 25
Show More

Editors' Picks