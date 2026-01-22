Ukraine confirms strike on Russia's Tamanneftegaz oil terminal, radar stations in Crimea also hit

Ukrainian drone strikes inflicted damage on Russian oil and weapons facilities in widespread attacks carried out overnight on Jan. 22, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed.

Targets included Russia's Tamanneftegaz oil terminal, several radar stations in Russian-occupied Crimea, a drone storage facility in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, command and observation post of Russian military personnel in Donetsk Oblast.

Tamanneftegaz, located in the village of Volna, Krasnodar Krai, operates the Taman transshipment complex, handling crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied hydrocarbon gases. The complex is one of the largest in the Black Sea region.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, there was a direct hit on the terminal, resulting in explosions and a fire. The extent of the damage is being assessed, it added.

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratiev wrote on Telegram on the evening of Jan. 21 that as a result of the attack, four tanks containing petroleum products caught fire. He claimed that two enterprise employees died, and several others were injured in the attack.

Previously the terminal was attacked on Dec. 22, 2025, Ukraine's General Staff said. A source in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent at the time that the Ukrainian strike damaged equipment at the oil terminal, the liquefied hydrocarbon gas pier, and other port infrastructure, triggering a large-scale fire.

Ukraine reported additional strikes on military targets in Russian-occupied regions, including Crimea, Kherson and Donetsk oblasts.

In Crimea, the Ukrainian military struck radar stations 59N6-E "Protivnik-GE", 55Zh6 Nebo-U, 55Zh6M Nebo-M, the General Staff said, adding that the extent of the damage is being assessed.

In the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, a drone storage facility in Novohryhorivka was also hit, the General Staff said.

In the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, the command and observation post of Russia's 76th Airborne Brigade and the military personnel of the 74th Motorized Brigade in Selydove, the ammunition depot of Russia's 101st separate logistics brigade in Debaltseve were hit, the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the military's claims.

Ukraine has escalated its strike campaign against oil facilities and military objects inside Russia and Russian-occupied territories throughout 2025 and into 2026, primarily relying on domestically developed drones