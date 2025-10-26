‘More to come,’ HUR says, as sabotage fires spread across Russia.

Russia faces an increase in the arson and “spontaneous combustion” of electrical panels, railway relay cabinets, and other infrastructure helping Moscow wage its war against Ukraine over the past week, a source at Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) said on Oct. 26.

The HUR source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that electrical panels, railway relay cabinets, and communication towers burned in multiple cities across Russia, including Moscow.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify HUR’s allegations. Moscow has not commented publicly this week on the alleged incidents of arson and sudden fires.

HUR’s claim comes as Russian regional and national media, controlled by the Kremlin, have reported several incidents in October involving civilians, including minors, being detained for burning railway relay cabinets and a telecom cabinet. Some Russian regional media have also reported electrical panel fires, but made no mention of a relation between the incidents and the war in Ukraine.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there have been local sabotage movements in Russia and the occupied territories, including a campaign of railway sabotage, but their impact is difficult to measure.

Below is a video that HUR says shows Russian saboteurs setting fires. The agency, citing representatives of the resistance movement, said “there will be more to come.”