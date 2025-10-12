Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway infrastructure in Russia's Rostov Oblast, group claims

The Atesh partisan group sabotaged railway infrastructure in Russia's Rostov Oblast, disrupting Russian logistics, the group claimed in a Telegram post on Oct. 12.

Operatives with the group destroyed a traffic control cabinet on a railway near the town of Novocherkassk, Atesh said. Russian troops reportedly use the railroad to transport military personnel and supplies.

The sabotage operation disrupted Russian supply lines, creating "a chain reaction of delays" in transport towards the southern frontline, the group said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

0:00 / 1×

Partisans reported a similar attack on a railroad leading to a aerospace factory in the Russian city of Smolensk in September. Days prior, a communications tower was destroyed at an air defense factory in the Russian city of Tula, Atesh claimed on Sept. 11.

Russia's Rostov Oblast is situated alongside the Ukraine-Russia border and borders Russian-occupied Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. Given its proximity to the frontline, the region serves as a regular target of Ukrainian attacks.











