At least 14 injured, including 4 children, in Kyiv amid Russian drone attack on residential buildings

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Oct. 26, striking residential buildings in the capital and injuring at least 14 people, including four children, official reported.

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv starting around 2:35 a.m. local time, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. Officials noted that air defenses were activated within the city amid the attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitscko reported that a nine-story residential building was struck in the Desnianskyi district of the city, damaging the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said that a 16-story residential facility was struck in the Desnianskyi district, and another in the Obolonskyi district, after drone debris fell onto the roofs of the buildings.

Tkachenko said that a fire had broken out at a building struck in the Desnianskyi district.

Some 14 people have been injured, including four children, amid the attack, Tkachenko added. One of the injured children has been hospitalized. No additional information has been provided on the other injured victims.

No information was immediately available as to the extent of damage caused. No casualties have been reported as of 3 a.m.

0:00 / 1× A purported video of a burning residential building in Kyiv following a Russian drone attack on Oct. 26, 2025. (Kyiv_info/Telegram)

The attack on Kyiv comes just one night after Russian forces Ukraine's capital with ballistic missiles, in an attack that killed two people and injured 12.

Russia has repeatedly attack Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, with drones since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022. In recent month, Russia's military has intensified its attacks on energy infrastructure, forcing Ukraine to introduce blackouts.

Klitschko warned on Oct. 23 that Kyiv is preparing for what could be the most challenging winter since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.