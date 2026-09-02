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Ukraine's commander-in-chief pledges accountability in new leadership guidelines

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by Jonas Heins
Ukraine's commander-in-chief pledges accountability in new leadership guidelines
Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at the State Flag raising ceremony at the National Museum in Kyiv, on Aug. 23, 2026. (Photo by Yevhen Kotenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, Maj. Gen. Mykhailo Drapatyi, outlined the principles according to which he intends to lead Ukraine's Armed Forces in a document published on Sept. 2, emphasizing accountability and the preservation of Ukrainian soldiers' lives.

In the "Principles of Leadership of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Development of the Force in Wartime" document, Drapatyi gave an overview of his priorities and intentions, while saying the document does not replace existing strategy or operational plans.

The document states Drapatyi will "delegate where appropriate" and "not direct individual battles," "demand accountability at every level," "expect initiative from every commander," and "command through intent."

Further, Drapatyi said he wants to change the system of recruitment, training, service, and rotation so that military service becomes more fair and predictable. The document does not provide any mechanism or timeline for this effort.

On the topic of casualties, Drapatyi wrote that every unjustified loss weakens the Armed Forces and that war "demands resolve but never recklessness." Drapatyi also encouraged his troops to be honest and speak about problems, and to work with others to solve them.

He said that no branch of the service had priority over others.

On July 21,  Drapatyi replaced Oleksandr Syrskyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief.

Drapatyi has been elevated as a general with a reputation for being everything progressive and forward-thinking, but he has inherited a military beset by problems with its command culture, resource allocation, and, above all, manpower.

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Jonas Heins

Jonas Heins is Assistant Editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining, Jonas worked in several think tanks and research institutions across Central and Eastern Europe. He grew up in Germany and holds an MA in European Studies from the University of Padova. Currently he is pursuing an MA in Central and East European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies from the Universities of Glasgow and Tartu.

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Ukraine's commander-in-chief pledges accountability in new leadership guidelines