Ukrainian forces strike Russian oil refinery in Samara Oblast in overnight drone attack

The Kuibyshev oil refinery in the Russian city of Samara was hit in an overnight drone attack by Ukrainian forces on Sept. 22.

Located along the Volga River in southwest Russia, around 765 kilometers (475 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the crude distillation plant can produce up to 10,000 metric tons (73,000 barrels) of oil per day, according to Reuters. The refinery processes around 3.7 million tons of oil annually and supplies fuel products used by Russia's military-industrial sector and armed forces.

Eyewitness footage from residents, collected by the Ukrainian monitoring channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+, shows the moment the oil facility was reportedly struck, with a giant fireball illuminating the sky. Other videos, filmed later, show smoke billowing from the plant and fires raging.

An analysis by the Russian opposition news channel ASTRA appeared to confirm that the Kuibyshev oil refinery was hit by Ukrainian drones.

The Samara plant has previously been targeted by multiple Ukrainian strikes. On June 10, Ukrainian attacks suspended operations at the plant.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries have emerged as one of the most economically significant aspects of Kyiv's long-range drone strategy, contributing to nationwide fuel shortages and sharply reducing refinery output over the summer.

Half of Russia's six largest diesel-producing refineries have cut or completely halted output in September following Ukrainian drone attacks.

As Ukraine continues to batter Russian energy sites, U.S. President Donald Trump has called for Kyiv to halt its strikes on oil refineries, claiming the attacks were contributing to a global diesel shortage as his war against Iran disrupts fuel supplies worldwide.

"Mr. Zelensky has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia," Trump said on Sept. 13. "Let him go after targets, but not diesel fuel, because he's causing a shortage of diesel."