The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Ukraine, Agriculture news, War, Grain export
Edit post

Ukraine's agricultural exports drop 23.4% in April

by Yana Prots May 2, 2025 5:28 PM 2 min read
A stork flies above a wheat field as a combine harvester of TVK Seed agricultural company harvests wheat on July 29, 2022 not far from Myronivka, Ukraine.. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine exported 4.1 million tons of agricultural products in April, marking a 23.4% decrease from March figures, reported the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB).

"This export reduction follows typical seasonal patterns. The majority of harvested produce has already been exported, with only minor volumes remaining for export," the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club said.

Agriculture represents about 20% of Ukraine's GDP, making it a cornerstone of the economy. The sector has sustained approximately $80 billion in losses since Russia's full-scale invasion began, according to Agriculture Minister Vitalii Koval.

UCAB data shows April exports declined across most agricultural categories, with vegetable oils being the only exception, showing a 6% increase from March.

Grain exports, which make up the largest share of Ukraine's agricultural exports, fell 33% month-over-month to 2.4 million tons. Corn represented 65% of grain exports, followed by wheat at 32% and barley at 2%.

Oilseed exports declined marginally by 3% to 421,200 tons, with soybeans accounting for 78% of the category.

According to UCAB, the unusual growth in Ukrainian sunflower oil exports during this period is connected to production being spread over a longer timeframe this year.

Throughout the full-scale war, Moscow has tried to block Ukraine's exports by controlling the Black Sea and attempting to replace Ukrainian products globally with its own, including grain reportedly taken from occupied territories.

In October 2024, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal accused Russia of stealing millions of tons of Ukrainian grain from occupied territories, claiming that at least 180,000 tons were taken through Mariupol alone.

On April 25, Ukrainian security services detained a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship allegedly carrying stolen Ukrainian grain from Crimea.

After Russia's temporary Black Sea blockade, Ukraine established a new maritime trade route in 2023, reviving its agricultural exports. Agricultural products now account for 59% of the country's total exports.

In 2024, Ukraine's agricultural exports reached $24.5 billion, approaching the record-breaking 2021's $27.7 billion.

‘Warm words rather than real investment’ — uncertainty surrounds newly-signed U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal
The signing of a long-awaited minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine has come after months of tense negotiations as Ukraine worked on resetting its tumultuous relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. The deal, inked April 30, creates an investment fund and grants the United States special access
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Yana Prots

Most popular

News Feed

5:28 PM
Video

One night with 3rd Assault Brigade medics in a new age of war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a night at the stabilization point of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened units now fighting in Kharkiv Oblast. As drones reshape modern warfare, medics face mounting challenges: evacuations get harder and slower, turning survivable wounds into potentially fatal ones.
5:28 PM

Ukraine's agricultural exports drop 23.4% in April.

"This export reduction follows typical seasonal patterns. The majority of harvested produce has already been exported, with only minor volumes remaining for export," the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.