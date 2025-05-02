Ukraine's agricultural exports drop 23.4% in April.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine exported 4.1 million tons of agricultural products in April, marking a 23.4% decrease from March figures, reported the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB).

"This export reduction follows typical seasonal patterns. The majority of harvested produce has already been exported, with only minor volumes remaining for export," the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club said.

Agriculture represents about 20% of Ukraine's GDP, making it a cornerstone of the economy. The sector has sustained approximately $80 billion in losses since Russia's full-scale invasion began, according to Agriculture Minister Vitalii Koval.

UCAB data shows April exports declined across most agricultural categories, with vegetable oils being the only exception, showing a 6% increase from March.

Grain exports, which make up the largest share of Ukraine's agricultural exports, fell 33% month-over-month to 2.4 million tons. Corn represented 65% of grain exports, followed by wheat at 32% and barley at 2%.

Oilseed exports declined marginally by 3% to 421,200 tons, with soybeans accounting for 78% of the category.

According to UCAB, the unusual growth in Ukrainian sunflower oil exports during this period is connected to production being spread over a longer timeframe this year.

Throughout the full-scale war, Moscow has tried to block Ukraine's exports by controlling the Black Sea and attempting to replace Ukrainian products globally with its own, including grain reportedly taken from occupied territories.

In October 2024, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal accused Russia of stealing millions of tons of Ukrainian grain from occupied territories, claiming that at least 180,000 tons were taken through Mariupol alone.

On April 25, Ukrainian security services detained a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship allegedly carrying stolen Ukrainian grain from Crimea.

After Russia's temporary Black Sea blockade, Ukraine established a new maritime trade route in 2023, reviving its agricultural exports. Agricultural products now account for 59% of the country's total exports.

In 2024, Ukraine's agricultural exports reached $24.5 billion, approaching the record-breaking 2021's $27.7 billion.