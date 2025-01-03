Skip to content
Ukraine, Business, Agriculture, Grain export, Trade, War
Ukraine hits $24.5 billion in agro-exports, nearing pre-war levels, Agriculture Ministry reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 3, 2025 9:10 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A stork flies above a wheat field as a combine harvester of TVK Seed agricultural company harvests wheat close to Myronivka, Ukraine on July 29, 2022. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's agricultural exports reached $24.5 billion in 2024, accounting for 59% of the country’s total exports, the Agriculture Ministry reported on Jan. 3.

This marks a significant recovery, nearing pre-war levels and achieving the second-highest record after 2021’s $27.7 billion.

Ukraine, a global agricultural powerhouse, exported 78.3 million tons of products in 2024, including grains and sunflower seeds critical to markets across Africa and Asia.

Sunflower oil led the exports at 21%, with nearly 6 million tons worth $5.1 billion. Corn matched this share, with 29.6 million tons exported for $5 billion. Wheat followed at 15%, totaling 20.6 million tons worth $3.7 billion.

Other notable exports included rapeseed (7%, $1.8 billion), soybeans (5%, $1.3 billion), and oilcake and residues (4%, $1 billion). Meat and poultry products accounted for 4% ($958 million), while barley and sugar each made up 2% of exports at $557 million and $418 million, respectively.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale war, Moscow has sought to obstruct Ukraine’s agricultural exports, blockading the Black Sea and attempting to replace Ukrainian products in global markets with its own, including grain looted from occupied territories.

Despite these challenges, Ukraine reopened a maritime trade corridor in 2023, enabling the revival of its agricultural exports.

Ukrainian Navy ensures safe passage for over 9,000 vessels through sea corridor in 2024, Navy Commander says
Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa said that 4,651 vessels arrived in Ukraine, while 4,410 departed for other ports, enabling the export of over 74.4 million tons of cargo, including agricultural products.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.