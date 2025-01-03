Ukraine hits $24.5 billion in agro-exports, nearing pre-war levels, Agriculture Ministry reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's agricultural exports reached $24.5 billion in 2024, accounting for 59% of the country’s total exports, the Agriculture Ministry reported on Jan. 3.

This marks a significant recovery, nearing pre-war levels and achieving the second-highest record after 2021’s $27.7 billion.

Ukraine, a global agricultural powerhouse, exported 78.3 million tons of products in 2024, including grains and sunflower seeds critical to markets across Africa and Asia.

Sunflower oil led the exports at 21%, with nearly 6 million tons worth $5.1 billion. Corn matched this share, with 29.6 million tons exported for $5 billion. Wheat followed at 15%, totaling 20.6 million tons worth $3.7 billion.

Other notable exports included rapeseed (7%, $1.8 billion), soybeans (5%, $1.3 billion), and oilcake and residues (4%, $1 billion). Meat and poultry products accounted for 4% ($958 million), while barley and sugar each made up 2% of exports at $557 million and $418 million, respectively.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale war, Moscow has sought to obstruct Ukraine’s agricultural exports, blockading the Black Sea and attempting to replace Ukrainian products in global markets with its own, including grain looted from occupied territories.

Despite these challenges, Ukraine reopened a maritime trade corridor in 2023, enabling the revival of its agricultural exports.