Ukraine will not accept any peace deal requiring territorial concessions, Syrskyi tells UK broadcaster

by Olena Goncharova
Ukraine will not accept any peace deal requiring territorial concessions, Syrskyi tells UK broadcaster
POKROVSK, UKRAINE - APRIL 8: A soldier takes cover from a drone attack in a building on April 8, 2025 in Pokrovsk, Ukraine. Civilian life in a city that is now almost on the front line with entry and exit from the city controlled by Russian FPV drones. There is no way for police or volunteers to enter the city. (Photo by Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s top commander, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said it would be “unacceptable” for Kyiv to surrender territory in any peace agreement with Russia, warning that Moscow is using ongoing diplomatic talks as “cover” to seize more land by force.

Speaking to Sky News in an undisclosed location in eastern Ukraine via a translator on Dec. 5, Syrskyi said a "just peace" can only begin with a ceasefire along the current line of contact followed by negotiations.

"Our main mission is to defend our land, our country, and our population," he said. “Naturally, for us it is unacceptable to simply give up territory. What does it even mean – to hand over our land? This is precisely why we are fighting; so we do not give up our territory.”

Russian forces launch 4,000–5,000 one-way attack drones along the front each day, in addition to 1,500–2,000 bomb-dropping drones, according to Syrskyi. He said Ukrainian units are matching — and in some areas exceeding — those numbers. “In terms of drones, there is roughly parity. At the moment, we are deploying slightly more FPV drones than the Russians,” Syrskyi noted.

The commander accused Russia of pushing offensives across the front line despite publicly signaling an interest in peace. “The enemy continues its offensive, using these peace talks as cover,” Syrskyi said. “There are no pauses, no delays in their operations. They keep pushing their troops forward to seize as much of our territory as possible under the cover of negotiations.”

Syrskyi described heavy fighting in areas including Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, Lyman, and Huliaipole, saying Russia is deploying more than 710,000 troops and losing “around 1,000 to 1,100 soldiers a day, killed or wounded ‘and a majority are killed’.” He said Ukrainian forces maintain positions in the northern part of Pokrovsk.

Ukraine’s ability to sustain the fight depends heavily on continued international military support. Asked about the possibility of shifting U.S. policy, Syrskyi said: “We hope they will continue providing full support. But we also hope that our European partners and allies, if necessary, will be ready to provide everything required… Because right now we are defending not only ourselves, but all of Europe.” Without Ukraine, he warned, “others will be forced to fight in Europe.”

Syrskyi said Ukraine will continue to strike Russian logistics, industry, and oil infrastructure with long-range drones to weaken Moscow’s war effort. He stressed that Ukrainian troops remain committed despite exhaustion. “We are just forced to wage this war… protecting our people, our cities and towns, and our land,” he said. “If we do not do this, we can see clearly what the Russian army leaves behind, only ruins, only deaths.”

‘Quite severe’ damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure after massive Russian drone, missile strike
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

