Russian missile, drone strikes injure at least 3 in large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities overnight on Dec. 6, injuring at least three people in Kyiv Oblast, officials reported.

Ukraine's Air Force reported Russian forces launching a barrage of missiles as well as dozens of drones towards cities on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital.

Air raid alerts were activated across the entire country amid the attacks, as Russian MiG-34K aircraft, capable of launching Kinzhal missiles.

Reports of overhead drones were also seen as far west as Lviv Oblast, as Russia launched multiple waves of attacks on Ukrainian cities. The Air Force reported the latest round of missile launches just before 7 a.m. local time.

Explosions were reported in Poltava, Lutsk, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Bila Tserkva during the attacks.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported that a 42-year-old man suffered shrapnel would in the city of Fastiv, located about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of Kyiv's center.

Earlier reports indicate that the city's main train station was struck in the attack. Ukraine's railway authority, said that Russia had undertaken a "massive shelling of railway infrastructure" in Fastiv.

Kalashnyk also noted that two women, a 46-year-old and 40-year-old, suffered injuries in the Vyshhorodskyi district, just north of Kyiv. One of the injured women has been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, the governor added.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service also reported that fires had broken out a warehouse in Novi Petrivtsi and and a home in Bucha in Kyiv Oblast.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, regional Governor Vladislav Haivanenko reported that fires had broken out in several cities during the attack, including in strikes on homes in Pavlohrad as well as local infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih.

An 11-year-old boy was also injured in Nikopol during the attack.

In the western city of Lutsk, Mayor Ihor Polishchuk reported that a several food warehouses had caught fire.

Poland's Air Force said on social media that it had scrambled fighter jets to protect Polish airspace amid reports of the hours-long attack on western Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Kyiv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Information on the extent of damage caused or the targets of attacks were not immediately available in all regions.

Russian forces have regularly attacked Kyiv and its surrounding regions in recent months amid U.S. efforts to negotiate the end of Russia's war in Ukraine.

In the latest mass missile and drone attack on Kyiv on Nov. 13-14, seven people were killed and 29 others injured.