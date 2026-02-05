This is Tania Myronyshena reporting from Kyiv on day 1,442 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Russian forces carried out a mass drone attack on railway infrastructure in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast overnight, damaging rail facilities and striking an Invincibility Train used to provide warmth and basic services to civilians, Ukrainian officials reported on Feb. 5.

One of the strikes hit the Shostka district, where a female railway worker was injured while heading to work and received medical assistance, officials said. The same attack also struck the Invincibility Train stationed in the community.

"People were sheltering at the time. Railway buildings and a locomotive were also damaged," Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for restoration, said on Telegram.

Another drone strike damaged a railway station in Okhtyrka district, affecting technical facilities and tracks.

Later the same day, Mykola Noha, head of the Shostka community, said Russian drones destroyed several infrastructure facilities in the city and nearby areas. Ten residential houses, two cars, and other vehicles were damaged, while two women aged 55 and 31 were injured and hospitalized.

Invincibility Trains are rail cars deployed by Ukraine's state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia to support civilians during power outages and extreme winter conditions. Together with Invincibility Points located across the country, they provide heat, electricity, mobile charging, water, and hot drinks for people left without basic services due to Russian attacks.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, nearly 360,000 people have used Invincibility Points since the start of winter, including about 65,000 residents who sought help in January following Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy system.

"Despite the threats, we continue operating in front-line regions with enhanced security measures," Ukrzaliznytsia said, commenting on the attack on Feb. 5.

At least 13 killed, 39 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least 13 people were killed and 39 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Feb. 5.

In Donetsk Oblast, eight people were killed and 20 others injured, local authorities reported. Russian attacks damaged homes, civilian infrastructure, and vehicles across multiple settlements in the region.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were killed and five others injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces attacked 35 settlements, including the city of Kherson, using drones, air strikes, and artillery.

In Sumy Oblast, one civilian was killed and eight others injured as a result of Russian attacks, local authorities reported. Russian forces carried out nearly 120 attacks on 39 settlements across 19 territorial communities, with the heaviest attacks recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

In Odesa Oblast, one civilian was injured in an Russian overnight drone attack, local authorities reported. In the city of Odesa, about 20 residential buildings and civilian vehicles were damaged. Four people were rescued from the rubble. The blast wave shattered windows at two kindergartens and a lyceum.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks injured three civilians, local authorities reported. Russian forces carried out 786 strikes on 30 settlements, with 69 reports of damage recorded across the region.

In Kyiv, two people were injured as a result of a Russian attack overnight, Vitali Klitschko, the city's mayor, reported. Falling drone debris was recorded in four districts, damaging residential buildings, a kindergarten, an office building, a shopping area, and parked vehicles.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,243,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,243,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 5.

The number includes 770 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,642 tanks, 23,996 armored fighting vehicles, 77,149 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,975 artillery systems, 1,636 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,293 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 125,094 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.