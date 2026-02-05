Explosions, damage reported in Kyiv amid Russian drone attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Feb. 5, injuring at least one person, local officials reported.

After a short pause in strikes on Kyiv at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia has resumed attacks on the capital in recent days as residents continue to contend with freezing temperatures.

Explosions were heard in the capital around 2 a.m. local time, public broadcaster Suspilne reported. Shortly thereafter an explosion was again heard in the city around 4:15 a.m.

Kyiv City Military administration head Tymur Tkachenko said that the attack targeted various neighbourhoods of the city, including the Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv.

In the Obolonskyi district, parked cars were caught on fire amid the drone attack, while in the Solomianskyi district, one person sustained injuries.

The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

The attack comes just two days after Russia launched its largest attack of the winter, 71 missiles and 450 drones at Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. The attack struck multiple residential buildings in the capital, injuring at least nine people.

Russia also struck thermal power plants and combined heat and power facilities supplying Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro during the Feb. 3 attack after the Kremlin previously said it would pause strikes on energy facilities, but only until Feb. 1.

The latest attack on the capital comes as Russia, Ukraine, and the United States concluded the second round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4, with another round of peace discussions expected to follow on Feb. 5.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said following the meetings that the "door to a peaceful settlement remains open," but Russia will continue the war until Ukraine adopts the "relevant decisions" — without specifying what those conditions are.

Despite the ongoing talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not publicly indicated he has shifted his position from previous maximalist demands.







