BREAKING: Ukraine, Russia agree on exchange of '314 prisoners' during peace talks, US envoy says

Delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. reached an agreement to swap "314 prisoners" between Kyiv and Moscow on the second day of peace talks in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 5, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"This outcome was achieved from peace talks that have been detailed and productive," Witkoff said.

The decision marks the first prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia in almost five months, with Moscow halting the process throughout that time, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The last POW exchange with Moscow was held on Oct. 2, 2025. Ukraine then brought home 185 soldiers and 20 civilians held in Russian captivity.

The U.S. envoy didn't specify whether the upcoming exchange involves 157 prisoners per side or 314 from each side. It's also unclear if civilians will be included or if only prisoners of war (POWs) will be part of the swap.

"While significant work remains, steps like this demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is delivering tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine," Witkoff said.

"Discussions will continue, with additional progress anticipated in the coming weeks."

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv has brought back more than 7,000 Ukrainians, Zelensky said. Over 2,500 Ukrainian POWs remained in Russian captivity as of early September, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. began the final day of peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi, after the first day concluded on Feb. 4.

Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, described the talks as "meaningful and productive," saying they were focused on concrete steps and practical solutions to end the war.

The meetings in the United Arab Emirates took place a day after Russia launched its most massive strike against Ukraine this winter, as Moscow resumes its campaign aimed at knocking out the country's power grid.

While the discussion was expected to focus on the two thorniest unresolved issues — the status of the Donbas region and post-war security guarantees for Ukraine — the re-escalation of Russian strikes led many to question the Kremlin's seriousness about peace talks.