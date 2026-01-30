KI logo
'They are not very interested' – Russia halts POW exchanges, Zelensky says

Yuliia Taradiuk
'They are not very interested' – Russia halts POW exchanges, Zelensky says
Activists, servicemen and relatives of Ukrainian POWs with flags and banners urge for the return of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity during a rally on Dec. 28, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Hurricanehank/Global Images Ukraine)

Russia has halted the process of prisoners of war (POW) exchanges, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 30, in comments reported by Ukrinform.

Zelensky told reporters that Russia stopped the exchanges because "they are not very interested," and do not see any benefit in the process.

"They do not feel that it gives them anything. They believe that it gives us something. But I think they should also think about their people, their military," Zelensky said.

The last POW exchange with Moscow was held on Oct. 2, 2025, according to Zelensky. Ukraine then brought home 185 soldiers and 20 civilians held in Russian captivity.

Russia's Defense Ministry also reported releasing 185 Ukrainian POWs in exchange for 185 Russian soldiers, adding that "20 civilians were also released."

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv has brought back more than 7,000 Ukrainians, Zelensky said. Over 2,500 Ukrainian POWs remained in Russian captivity as of Sept. 5, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said.

Kyiv has long advocated for an "all-for-all" exchange, a proposal Russia has rejected.

Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

