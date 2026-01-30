'They are not very interested' – Russia halts POW exchanges, Zelensky says

Russia has halted the process of prisoners of war (POW) exchanges, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 30, in comments reported by Ukrinform.

Zelensky told reporters that Russia stopped the exchanges because "they are not very interested," and do not see any benefit in the process.

"They do not feel that it gives them anything. They believe that it gives us something. But I think they should also think about their people, their military," Zelensky said.

The last POW exchange with Moscow was held on Oct. 2, 2025, according to Zelensky. Ukraine then brought home 185 soldiers and 20 civilians held in Russian captivity.

Russia's Defense Ministry also reported releasing 185 Ukrainian POWs in exchange for 185 Russian soldiers, adding that "20 civilians were also released."

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv has brought back more than 7,000 Ukrainians, Zelensky said. Over 2,500 Ukrainian POWs remained in Russian captivity as of Sept. 5, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said.

Kyiv has long advocated for an "all-for-all" exchange, a proposal Russia has rejected.