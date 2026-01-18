Featured Videos
Russia’s “all in” attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down Russia’s intensified winter assault on Ukraine’s energy grid, as sustained missile and drone strikes push the system to the brink.
Russia’s “all in” attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid | Ukraine This Week
Inside Ukraine’s resistance under Russian occupation
Why NATO can’t survive a return to spheres of influence
Russia fires Oreshnik missile near NATO border | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.