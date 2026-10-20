Ukraine war latest: Drone strikes on Yandex data centers disrupt Russian court hearings, media reports

Key developments on Oct. 20:

Ukrainian strikes on Yandex data centers disrupt Russian court hearings, media reports

Ukraine's HUR claims 108 Russian soldiers killed, 29 captured in Sumy Oblast operation

Power outages in half of Ukraine's oblasts after Russian assault on power plants

Fire at oil pumping station in Russia’s Tambov Oblast after drone attack, monitoring channels say

Poland has no Patriot missiles left for Ukraine, Sikorski says

Russian drones strike Kyiv hospital, injure 5 across the city

Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian tech giant Yandex's data centers disrupted dozens of court hearings across Russia, independent Russian media outlet Verstka reported on Oct. 16.

The disruptions come as Moscow and Kyiv increasingly target each other's data centers.

Russian courts began canceling hearings on Oct. 8, following a Ukrainian strike on one of Yandex's largest data centers in Sasovo, Ryazan Oblast. PravoTech, the company responsible for maintaining Russia's electronic arbitration court system, subsequently reported a major outage at a Yandex Cloud data center.

The disruptions affected courts across several Russian regions, including Sverdlovsk, Smolensk, Tula, Kostroma, Ivanovo, and Yaroslavl oblasts. Courts were unable to hold online hearings, record audio and video, or access documents through the electronic court system, the Moscow Times reported.

Russia intensified its attacks on Ukraine's digital infrastructure in September. On Sept. 23, a Russian strike damaged a Kyiv data center, disrupting internet access for around 100,000 households and affecting cloud services.

Ukraine responded with strikes on three Yandex data centers, a Sberbank facility under construction, and a data center operated by Russian social media giant VK between Oct. 8 and 18. Most recently, on Oct. 20, Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed another data center in Donetsk Oblast.

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Ukraine's HUR claims 108 Russian soldiers killed, 29 captured in Sumy Oblast operation

Ukrainian special forces killed 108 Russian soldiers, captured another 29, and struck more than 1,100 Russian targets during a seven-week operation in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Oct. 20.

According to HUR's Active Operations Department, the operation was carried out by its Group 10 special forces unit, which reportedly thwarted Russian offensive plans and prevented Russian troops from cutting off Ukrainian logistical routes in the region.

Over the course of seven weeks, Ukrainian operatives cleared Russian troops from more than 600 hectares of forest before handing over the positions to Ukraine's Defense Forces, the intelligence agency said.

HUR did not specify the exact location of the operation or when it took place.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Ukraine's defensive operations reduced the pace of Russia's territorial advances by more than half in the first six months of 2026, then-Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on July 10.

Separately, on Sept. 28, Ukraine's 3rd Army Corps reported further territorial gains in northern Donetsk Oblast as part of Operation Vivaldi, a counteroffensive that had reclaimed a total of 176 square kilometers. According to the corps, the latest phase of the operation inflicted more than 2,000 Russian casualties and resulted in the capture of over 250 Russian soldiers.

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Power outages in half of Ukraine's oblasts after Russian assault on power plants

Due to Russian attacks, Ukraine's state-owned electricity operator reported power outages in twelve of Ukraine's oblasts on Oct. 20.

"There are new power outages in the Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts in the morning," Ukrenergo said.

To avoid overloading previously damaged equipment, power limitation schedules for industry will be applied across all of Ukraine, as well as hourly outage schedules in some oblasts, according to the operator.

Russia continues to "systematically and purposefully attack" Ukraine's energy sector, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Energy of Artem Nekrasov said in a briefing on Oct. 20.

"At night and in the morning, Russia attacked energy facilities in Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odessa, Rivne, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky Oblasts," Nekrasov said, adding that due to the Russian strikes some consumers were left without power supply.

The strikes come as Russia intensifies its drone and missile campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure as the country approaches its fifth winter since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The day before, another wave of Russian missile and drone strikes had hit 28 electrical substations and other critical energy facilities across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 19.

16 ballistic missiles and over 200 drones were used in what Zelensky described as a "targeted attack on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast."

Fire at oil pumping station in Russia’s Tambov Oblast after drone attack, monitoring channels say

A fire reportedly broke out at an oil pumping station near the Russian city of Michurinsk in Tambov Oblast after an overnight drone attack on Oct. 20, according to Telegram monitoring channels.

Tambov Oblast governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said that a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire "on the territory of one of the enterprises" in Michurinsky District but did not specify at which facility. He claimed that four drones in total were shot down overnight and in the morning of Oct. 20, mainly by mobile fire groups. He reported no casualties.

On video footage of the reported attack published by monitoring channel Exilenova+, a fire and dark smoke can be seen at what residents supposedly identified as a diesel fuel tank.

Independent Russian outlet ASTRA said the fire likely started at the Nikolskoye-1 linear production and dispatch station near the village of Novonikolskoye.

The Nikolskoye linear production and dispatch station is a major oil and petroleum facility, operated by Transneft as part of the Druzhba oil pipeline network. The station is located about 350 to 400 kilometers (about 220 to 250 miles) from the frontline in Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities did not yet confirm an attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify a fire at the station.

Ukraine attacked the station previously on Aug. 18, 2025. Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, who heads Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, then confirmed that drones of the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Unit attacked the Nikolskoye oil pumping station, which halted the operation of the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline.

The Druzhba pipeline, part of which crosses Ukraine, remains a key route for supplying Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia under an exemption from European Union sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine.



Poland has no Patriot missiles left for Ukraine, Sikorski says

Poland is not in a position to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made Patriot missiles, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) in an interview published on Oct. 19, as Kyiv struggles to intercept Russian missile strikes.

Sikorski said that the shortage of interceptor missiles had worsened after the attacks on Iran, and that Russia now produces more missiles.

“This is a genuine problem,” Sikorski said.

At the same time Sikorski added that other NATO countries still could transfer such resources to Ukraine, but did not specify which countries he was referring to.

For now, Sikorski said, Poland can only join in the appeals to other countries to help supply Ukraine with the much needed missiles.

The comments come as Ukraine faces renewed Russian ballistic missile attacks and increasingly severe shortages of the interceptors needed to defend against them.

Patriot systems are among Ukraine's most important defenses against Russian ballistic missiles, which are particularly difficult to intercept using other systems.

On Oct. 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Polish aid helped Ukraine defend Kyiv during recent attacks, having provided ammunition used by Ukraine's anti-aircraft guns. Zelensky also hinted at other, more sensitive Polish support which would have to remain confidential; "sometimes it should remain between the two of us," he said.

On Oct. 18, Zelensky said that Washington has approved only some of the missiles purchased through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, which allows NATO allies to finance the purchase of U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

"The American side approved the delivery of only some of them, but not the rest. And this is not a technical issue," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president said the U.S. is currently supplying just 12 Patriot interceptor missiles per month, approximately one-quarter of the number provided under former President Joe Biden's administration.

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Russian drones strike Kyiv hospital, injure 5 across the city

Russian drones repeatedly struck Kyiv on Oct. 20, damaging a hospital in Solomyanskyi District and another medical facility in Holosiivskyi District, injuring five people, according to local authorities.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said Russia struck the operating room of the Strazheska Institute of the National Academy of Medical Sciences in Kyiv, injuring one patient.

"This is the second time. Last year, the attack hit the fourth floor of the institute, and now it is on the sixth floor, where the operating room is located," Koretskyi said.

The medical facility in Holosiivskyi was damaged by debris from a Russian drone, Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko said in the afternoon.

While Klitschko initially reported two people injured, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMCA) later raised the total number of injured people to five.

Debris also fell on railway tracks in Solomyansyki District but did not lead to a fire, the mayor said. Several other buildings in Holosiivskyi area was also seemingly struck in the attack, according to Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground.

A large-scale fire also broke out in Kyiv's Desnianskyi District, close to the Northern Bridge, KMCA spokesperson Kateryna Pop told RBC Ukraine. Initial reports on social media that the Northern Bridge was hit were not correct.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KMDA) also said that the Northern bridge was not hit, but that traffic on the bridge may be disrupted due to inspections of the consequences of the nearby attack.

In the Obolon District, debris from a drone fell on a market, KMCA said. The consequences of the incident were still under investigation.

Following another attack in the afternoon, Klitschko said that an energy facility was hit in Shevchenkivskyi District, as emergency services were on their way.

Earlier this morning, at least three people were killed and four people injured after a Russian drone struck early morning commuter traffic in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv.

Ukraine's State emergency service reported the victims of Russia's drone strike, saying "The enemy is once again cynically attacking civilians. Behind each such blow are human lives, pain, and ruined destinies."

The Russian drone crashed near a gas station in the Holosiivskyi District close to the administrative border with Kyiv Oblast, Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Images shared by the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office showed multiple cars ablaze at the scene of the attack near the Kyiv-Odesa highway.