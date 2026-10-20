Zelensky's trust rating surges amid Trump's pressure campaign, poll finds

President Volodymyr Zelensky's trust rating rose by 14 percentage points after U.S. President Donald Trump began his pressure campaign against Ukraine, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on Oct. 20.

The findings come amid worsening relations between Kyiv and Washington, as Ukraine accuses the U.S. of using military assistance and access to technology to pressure it to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries. Trump has repeatedly criticized Zelensky, saying Ukraine should consider finding someone else to negotiate on its behalf.

According to the KIIS poll, 43% of Ukrainians trusted Zelensky between Oct. 8 and 9, while 52% did not. Between Oct. 10 and 16, his trust rating rose to 57%, while the share distrusting him fell to 39%.

Across the full survey period, from Oct. 8 to 16, 54% of respondents said they trusted Zelensky. Of those, 22% said they trusted him completely, while 32% somewhat trusted him.

At the same time, 41% said they did not trust the Ukrainian president. Of those, 24% said they did not trust him at all, while 17% somewhat distrusted him.

Trump has shifted toward Moscow in what appears to be an effort to lower domestic fuel prices. On Oct. 9, he announced a plan to purchase Russian diesel despite years of U.S. sanctions on Russian energy products. He also ordered Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil refineries.

The overall figures were identical to those recorded in late August and early September, suggesting that confidence in Zelensky has remained virtually unchanged over the past month.

"There are indeed many Ukrainians who criticize President Zelensky for the various problems facing Ukraine and Ukrainians," KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetskyi said.

"While Ukrainians may be genuinely outraged by instances of corruption among members of the president's team or by poor personnel decisions, the voices of critics are significantly quieter when it comes to relations with other countries, securing support for the country in the defense sector, and, in general, defending Ukraine's interests on the international stage."

Before Trump's criticism, Zelensky's rating was tested by major corruption scandals.

The latest survey was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews using a random sample of cell phone numbers across all regions of Ukraine under government control.

KIIS surveyed 1,031 Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older.

A similar shift in public support occurred in 2025. Zelensky's approval rating rose to 68% following his heated exchange with Trump in the Oval Office. Before the diplomatic dispute, a February 2025 survey found that 57% of Ukrainians trusted the president.