Ukraine waiting for answer from Russia on civilian infrastructure ceasefire

Ukraine is waiting for a "clear answer" from Russia regarding its proposal for a 30-day ceasefire on attacks against civilian infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 21.

Zelensky proposed a ban on long-range drone and missile strikes against civilian targets in Russia and Ukraine on April 20, amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's dubious "Easter truce."

"Ukraine maintains its offer not to strike at least at civilian infrastructure," Zelensky said in his evening address April 21.

"And we expect a clear answer from Moscow. We are ready for any conversation on how to ensure this."

While Kyiv has repeatedly expressed its support for a full, unconditional ceasefire on all hostilities, Zelensky put forth the proposal for a ban on civilian infrastructure attacks after Easter Sunday passed without any air raid alarms going off in Ukraine.

Even though the Ukrainian military recorded over 3,000 Russian violations of the temporary Easter truce, the quiet alarms signaled Moscow's potential ability to abide by a partial ceasefire.

"There is an obvious, simplest, and most reliable way, namely: to stop the strikes of missiles and long-range drones, and this will automatically guarantee the preservation of all civilian infrastructure," Zelensky said.

"It is a ceasefire — a real, lasting one — that should be the first step towards a reliable and lasting peace."

The Kremlin has said it needs to "look into" the proposal and has not yet responded to Zelensky definitively.

The proposed ban comes as U.S. President Donald Trump voices increasing confidence about his ability to announce a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the coming days — provided Kyiv is willing to accept major concessions.

The Trump administration's controversial plan includes provisions for legally recognizing Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and barring Ukraine from joining NATO, the Wall Street Journal reported on April 20.

Kyiv has consistently said it would not recognize Russia's occupation of any Ukrainian territory, including Crimea.

The next round of major peace talks will take place in London on April 23. Officials from Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, and the U.S. will discuss plans for a potential ceasefire.