News Feed, Factory, Ukraine, U.S., Weapons, Armored vehicles
Ukraine to set up venture with US-based company to repair American armored vehicles

by Kateryna Denisova June 13, 2024 3:52 PM 2 min read
Herman Smetanin, the head of the state-owned Ukrainian Defense Industry company and Joe Dunaway, president of Amentum Services, Inc. (Ukroboronprom)
The state-owned Ukrainian Defense Industry company signed a memorandum with U.S.-based Amentum Services on plans to set up a joint enterprise to restore and maintain American-made armored vehicles, the company said on June 13.

Amentum Services, Inc is a U.S. government and commercial services contractor located in Virginia. The company's representatives have reportedly visited Ukrainian Defense Industry enterprises and assessed their existing capabilities, technical base, and potential.

The memorandum was signed this week by Herman Smetanin, head of the state-owned Ukrainian Defense Industry company, and Amentum Services, Inc's President Joe Dunaway at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

Ukrainian armorers are waiting for help in obtaining technical documentation, equipment and spare parts needed to repair and maintain armored combat vehicles, Ukrainian Defense Industry, also known as Ukrboronprom, said.

Kyiv aims to establish joint defense production with a number of countries, including the U.S.

In December 2023, Kyiv and Washington signed a statement of intent on the co-production of weapons.

The agreement between the two nations will reportedly contribute to the construction of production facilities in Ukraine to supply the military with arms, in particular air defense equipment and ammunition, as well as repair and maintenance services.

Ukraine to directly sign contracts with global arms producers
“This is a new stage of cooperation that will allow us to receive modern arms directly from producers, which will certainly contribute to faster and more efficient modernization of Ukraine’s Armed Forces,” Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said during the Balkan-Ukrainian Defense Industries F…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.