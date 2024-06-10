Ukraine to directly sign contracts with global arms producers.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry will directly conclude contracts with global arms manufacturers, giving it access to new models of weapons, the ministry announced on June 10.

The news came as Kyiv aims to localize weapons production in 2024. Such deals could reportedly provide Ukraine with new arms that meet international standards.

"This is a new stage of cooperation that will allow us to receive modern arms directly from producers, which will certainly contribute to faster and more efficient modernization of Ukraine's Armed Forces," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said during the Balkan-Ukrainian Defense Industries Forum in Bulgaria on June 7.

Ukraine aims to establish joint defense production with a number of countries, including the U.S.

European arms company KNDS, producer of Leopard tanks and Caesar self-propelled howitzers, announced on June 7 the establishment of a branch in Ukraine.

Representatives of Ukrainian and French companies also signed an agreement in Paris to set up an ammunition production facility under a KNDS license.

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall said it plans to open at least four production plants in Ukraine.