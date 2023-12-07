Ukraine, US sign statement of intent on co-production of weapons

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian and U.S. officials signed a statement of intent on the co-production of critical weapons and data exchange between the two countries "to address the urgent needs of Ukraine's armed forces," the Pentagon reported.

The document entails that Ukraine will receive the capabilities necessary for its short-term success on the battlefield, long-term economic recovery, and strengthening of the defense sector, according to Ukraine's Presidential Office.

One of the key priorities outlined in the statement is the localization of the defense industry in Ukraine, the office wrote.

The agreement between Kyiv and Washington will reportedly contribute to the construction of production facilities in Ukraine to supply the military with arms, in particular air defense equipment and ammunition, as well as repair and maintenance services.

The U.S. Department of Defense and industry partners will provide Ukraine with technical data to start implementing local projects aimed at improving outdated air defense systems in Ukraine's arsenal by integrating Western munitions, reads the office's report.

"The parallel production of these systems in Ukraine and the U.S. will enable speeding up their deployment and help our country maintain air defense in a combat condition."

Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak called the document "the foundation for the future of our military industry complex and the strengthening of Ukraine's defense for years to come."

The statement of intent was signed at the Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference that took place in Washington D.C., on Dec. 5-6.

The conference brought together 350 U.S. and Ukrainian industry and government representatives to discuss ideas to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The event took place amid increasing uncertainty over the U.S.'s further assistance to Ukraine.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked a supplemental funding bill that combined $61 billion in aid for Ukraine with assistance for Israel and Taiwan in a procedural vote held on Dec. 6.

Earlier the same day, the U.S. announced a $175 million defense aid package for Ukraine from previously directed drawdowns, in what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would be one of the last military aid packages to Ukraine if Congress fails to pass additional funding.