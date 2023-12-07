Skip to content
Ukraine, US sign statement of intent on co-production of weapons

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 8, 2023 12:17 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian and U.S. top officials during a meeting in Washington D.C. on Dec. 6, 2023. (U.S. Defense Department)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian and U.S. officials signed a statement of intent on the co-production of critical weapons and data exchange between the two countries "to address the urgent needs of Ukraine's armed forces," the Pentagon reported.

The document entails that Ukraine will receive the capabilities necessary for its short-term success on the battlefield, long-term economic recovery, and strengthening of the defense sector, according to Ukraine's Presidential Office.

One of the key priorities outlined in the statement is the localization of the defense industry in Ukraine, the office wrote.

The agreement between Kyiv and Washington will reportedly contribute to the construction of production facilities in Ukraine to supply the military with arms, in particular air defense equipment and ammunition, as well as repair and maintenance services.

The U.S. Department of Defense and industry partners will provide Ukraine with technical data to start implementing local projects aimed at improving outdated air defense systems in Ukraine's arsenal by integrating Western munitions, reads the office's report.

"The parallel production of these systems in Ukraine and the U.S. will enable speeding up their deployment and help our country maintain air defense in a combat condition."

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine
The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak called the document "the foundation for the future of our military industry complex and the strengthening of Ukraine's defense for years to come."

The statement of intent was signed at the Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference that took place in Washington D.C., on Dec. 5-6.

The conference brought together 350 U.S. and Ukrainian industry and government representatives to discuss ideas to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The event took place amid increasing uncertainty over the U.S.'s further assistance to Ukraine.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked a supplemental funding bill that combined $61 billion in aid for Ukraine with assistance for Israel and Taiwan in a procedural vote held on Dec. 6.

Earlier the same day, the U.S. announced a $175 million defense aid package for Ukraine from previously directed drawdowns, in what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would be one of the last military aid packages to Ukraine if Congress fails to pass additional funding.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9. This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
5:34 AM

Sweden to send troops to Latvia.

Though Sweden's accession to NATO is not yet complete, the government has signaled it is ready to contribute to NATO deterrence and the defense of Baltic countries.
12:57 AM

Kuleba: Allies not pushing Ukraine to start talks on freezing war.

"Our allies are not asking us to start talks with Russia in order to freeze the war - neither when we meet (Western) delegations nor at closed meetings," he said. "Those who suggest a frozen conflict argue that they are acting in the best interests of Ukraine and the world, but in reality they are helping (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin and ignoring what today's Russia is."
