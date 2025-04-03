The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, World Bank, Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine, Aid, Transport, War
Edit post

Ukraine to receive $432 million from World Bank towards transport infrastructure restoration

by Dmytro Basmat April 3, 2025 4:39 AM 1 min read
The World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC, on Sept. 27, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv will received $432 million in funding to assist with the restoration of transport infrastructure damaged during the war, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on April 2.

The funding agreement, signed between Ukraine's Development Ministry and the World Bank will be supplied through the newly-minder Developing Resilient Infrastructure in Vulnerable Environments in Ukraine (DRIVE) project, according to a news release from the Development Ministry.

The DRIVE project will provide funding for the "extensive repairs of roads and bridges in 19 regions, reform of national roads, installation of modular bridges and technical assistance," Shmyhal said on X.

"We are grateful to the World Bank and international partners for supporting important initiatives," Shymhal added.

A total of $270 million will be directed towards road and bridge repairs, with an additional $90 million being directed towards road and transport sector rebuilding.

Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction costs stemming from Russia's full-scale invasion are estimated to be $486 billion, according to the World Bank's assessment published on Feb. 15.

The DRIVE project, funded in part by the World Bank's International Bank for Reconstruction and Development as well as by the government of Japan, expects for work to be completed between 2025 and 2028.

Trump ignites trade war against all, slaps 20% tariff on EU, 10% on Ukraine
The European Union is set to receive a 20% tariff, while goods from China will be hit with an additional 34%. Ukraine is also included on the list, subject to a 10% tariff.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova


Author: Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.