Ukraine to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize if he secures ceasefire with Russia

2 min read
Avatar
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump (R) during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 18, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine is ready to nominate U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he helps secure a ceasefire with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Oct. 8.

Trump has pledged to broker a swift peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow and end the full-scale Russian invasion, ongoing for more than three and a half years.

This effort has largely stalled as Russia continues to reject a ceasefire and demands territorial concessions from Ukraine.

The U.S. president, who has boasted about ending "seven wars" since returning to office, has actively campaigned for receiving the prestigious award.

Some officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have already put forward Trump's name for nomination.

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is set to be announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Oct. 10. As nominations for this year closed in January, any nominations Trump has received since then will not count toward this week's prize.

Despite initially saying he would end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours, Trump later acknowledged that resolving it "turned out to be a little harder" than he thought.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov recently said that the "strong momentum" for ending the war has waned since Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15.

While Trump pledged to arrange direct talks between Zelensky and Putin, no agreement was reached.

Zelensky rejected Putin's invitation to meet in Moscow, calling it impossible while Russia bombs Ukraine, but repeatedly said he is ready to meet the Russian leader on neutral ground.

The Alaska summit, initially expected to include sessions on bilateral cooperation, ended abruptly after those segments were canceled. Two months later, no tangible progress has been made toward peace.

Trump has also sought to broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, announcing on Oct. 8 that the two parties agreed to the first phase of the U.S.-brokered peace plan.

