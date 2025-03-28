The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, military training, Volodymyr Zelensky, France, United Kingdom
Edit post

UK, French military officials to meet in Ukraine to discuss troop deployment

by Kateryna Denisova March 28, 2025 9:15 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on March 26, 2025. (Tom Nicholson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian, British and French general staff representatives will hold a meeting in Ukraine within a week to discuss the potential deployment of foreign troops to the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 28.

He said that other countries would also participate but did not specify them.

The news came a day after a Paris summit where a number of European countries moved forward with plans to send soldiers to Ukraine as part of a "reassurance force" in case of the ceasefire with Russia.

The initiative is co-led by France and the U.K., which will both send military delegations to Ukraine to discuss the so-called "reassurance force," as well as the future shape of Ukraine's army, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

According to Zelensky, the meeting will be attended by countries that "will be 100% in favor of (a peacekeeping) contingent on the territory of Ukraine."

"Not all of them will come, there will be a narrow circle. France, the U.K., and Ukraine will definitely be there," the president told reporters.

The next meeting will be held at the level of national security advisors soon after, Zelensky said.

In mid-March, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer presented plans to send 10,000 peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, which is significantly smaller than the 30,000 troops he reportedly pitched to U.S. President Donald Trump during their White House meeting on Feb. 20.

Though Starmer still publicly held out for a coalition deployment to be supported by a U.S. "backstop," Macron said that it could take place "with or without" Washington's involvement.

As Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance, ‘Soviet’ command culture damages war effort
Last February, a Ukrainian company commander going by his callsign Veter was ordered to send his people to reinforce another unit’s position over the next few hours. He was told that four National Guardsmen were holding the position on the other side of the village they were defending in
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

5:03 PM
Video

Azov ex-commander on the need to reform Ukraine's army.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell sits down with the former commander of Ukraine's Azov Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Krotevych, to discuss the situation on the front line after three years of Russia's full-scale war, why he thinks Ukraine should change its culture of military leadership, why the U.S. army doctrine wouldn't work for Russia's war against Ukraine, and shares his takes on Russia's next steps after a potential ceasefire.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.