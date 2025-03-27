The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

‘With or without the US’ — France, UK harden line over Ukraine after ‘Coalition of the Willing’ summit

by Kateryna Denisova March 27, 2025 5:05 PM 1 min read
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the "coalition of the willing" summit in support of Ukraine in Paris, France, on March 27, 2025. (Tom Nicholson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Several European countries agreed to send troops to Ukraine as part of a "reassurance force" in case of the ceasefire with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on March 27 at a summit of European leaders in Paris, which was also attended by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Leaders from 31 countries gathered at the event to coordinate military aid for Ukraine and discuss steps toward a just and lasting peace. The summit follows U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's proposal to form a "coalition of the willing" to support Kyiv.

The initiative is co-led by France and the U.K., although Starmer still publicly held out for a U.S. "backstop" that could provide backing for such a force.

The two countries will send military delegations to Ukraine in the coming days to discuss the so-called "reassurance force," as well as the future shape of Ukraine's army, Macron said.

"It does not have unanimity, but we do not need unanimity to do this," Macron said, adding that its absence does not prevent the initiative from moving forward.

